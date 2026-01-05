Which is the Largest Island in the World by Area? Check Population, Location and Facts

The Arctic is the northernmost region of Earth. Most scientists define the Arctic as the area within the Arctic Circle, a line of latitude approximately 66.3° north of the Equator.

Within this circle are the Arctic Ocean basin and the northern parts of Scandinavia, Russia, Canada, Greenland, Iceland and the U.S. state of Alaska.

The Arctic is almost entirely covered by water, much of it frozen. Some frozen features, such as glaciers and icebergs, are frozen freshwater.

But, in the Arctic Region, there are islands located here, and you will be surprised to know that this is the largest island in the world, which is located in the Arctic region between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, east of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.

So, let’s explore this article in more detail to know about the largest and biggest island in the world.