RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Only those with the brain of a calculator can solve this 8th standard math puzzle in 7 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 18, 2025, 17:37 IST

Only those with the brains of a calculator can solve the 8th standard math puzzle in 7 seconds. Are you one of them? Go ahead and test your problem-solving skills and intelligence now!

Can you solve this math puzzle?
Can you solve this math puzzle?

A math puzzle is a type of brain teaser that tests the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

Brain teasers are excellent puzzle games for providing the brain with an effective mental workout. This math puzzle is a type of brain teaser that requires you to find the missing value. These types of brain teasers test your logical and analytical thinking capabilities. 

Do you have the brains of a calculator?

Let’s find out!

Brain Teaser: Solve the Math Puzzle

solve the math puzzle

This viral math puzzle is making people do a double flip. The internet is overflowing with different answers.

Test your problem-solving skills with this math puzzle.

Can you solve it in 7 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Experts suggest that people who can solve such brain teasers have excellent logical and analytical skills. Regular practice of brain teasers like these sharpens cognitive abilities and problem-solving skills, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age. 

Have you solved the math puzzle?

Check the image once more and try to calculate the value.

The time is running out.

Hurry up.

The last few seconds remain...

And...

Time's up!

How many of you have successfully found the math puzzle?

Congratulations to those exceptionally brilliant readers who solved the math puzzle.

Others who couldn’t find the missing value can check out the solution provided below.

Math Puzzle: Solution

The solution to this math puzzle is as follows:

Given,

50 + 50 – 25 x 0 + 2 + 2 = ?

Now using the BODMAS or PEMDAS rule, we get,

50+50-0+2+2 = ??

100 + 4 = 104

If you loved this math puzzle brain teaser, remember to try out some more challenges from our must-try section below.

Also, share this with your friends and family to see how fast they can solve this math puzzle.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is currently serving as a Deputy Manager, Content at Jagran Josh. He has 7+ years of stellar experience in crafting engaging articles for a global audience. He is a recognised Expert in Pop Culture Puzzles (Optical Illusions, IQ Tests, 'Spot the Difference', Personality Tests). Mriganka also writes authoritative content on Sports and Science topics. His work is trusted by millions worldwide and makes learning addictive and fun. He is fond of non-fiction novels and action and thriller movies.

... Read More

