Only those with the brain of a calculator can solve this 8th standard math puzzle in 7 seconds!

A math puzzle is a type of brain teaser that tests the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.
Brain teasers are excellent puzzle games for providing the brain with an effective mental workout. This math puzzle is a type of brain teaser that requires you to find the missing value. These types of brain teasers test your logical and analytical thinking capabilities.
Do you have the brains of a calculator?
Let’s find out!
Brain Teaser: Solve the Math Puzzle
This viral math puzzle is making people do a double flip. The internet is overflowing with different answers.
Test your problem-solving skills with this math puzzle.
Can you solve it in 7 seconds?
Your time starts now!
Experts suggest that people who can solve such brain teasers have excellent logical and analytical skills. Regular practice of brain teasers like these sharpens cognitive abilities and problem-solving skills, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age.
Have you solved the math puzzle?
Check the image once more and try to calculate the value.
The time is running out.
Hurry up.
The last few seconds remain...
And...
Time's up!
How many of you have successfully found the math puzzle?
Congratulations to those exceptionally brilliant readers who solved the math puzzle.
Others who couldn’t find the missing value can check out the solution provided below.
Math Puzzle: Solution
The solution to this math puzzle is as follows:
Given,
50 + 50 – 25 x 0 + 2 + 2 = ?
Now using the BODMAS or PEMDAS rule, we get,
50+50-0+2+2 = ??
100 + 4 = 104
If you loved this math puzzle brain teaser, remember to try out some more challenges from our must-try section below.
Also, share this with your friends and family to see how fast they can solve this math puzzle.
