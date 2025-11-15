AIBE Admit Card 2025
You have 140+ IQ if you can spot the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 15, 2025, 18:52 IST

Readers with high IQ and attention to detail can only spot the mistake in the picture in just 5 seconds. Are you one of them? Test your IQ now! 

IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles test your logical and analytical abilities, engaging your brain.

These puzzle challenges are an excellent way to provide highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. 

One can build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills by practising these puzzles regularly.

Are you ready for a quick test of your intelligence and attention to detail?

Let’s get started!

IQ Test: Spot the Mistake in 5 Seconds

find the mistake

Source: Pinterest

This IQ test, presented as a picture, will test your attentiveness and intelligence.

The picture above depicts a busy road scene, with a bus moving along. The bus has 3 passengers and the driver.

While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not. 

There is one mistake in the picture, and only those with high attention to detail can spot that mistake in 5 seconds.

Can you? 

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and see if you can spot anything unusual.

If you have a high IQ and a sharp eye for detail, you can easily spot the mistake in the picture. Have you spotted it?

Time is running out, so act quickly. Did you find the mistake?

Keep looking; it is right there.

And...

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those who have found the mistake in 5 seconds. 

You people are extremely intelligent and have a high attention to detail.

For those who are still unable to find the mistake. Do not worry; the answer is provided below.

Check out the solution now!

Also, keep practising more of such puzzles to improve your observation skills.

IQ Test: Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the bus driver’s seat is in the wrong direction.

If you loved solving this IQ puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.

Also, before you leave, check out another interesting puzzle challenge that we have curated specially for you.

