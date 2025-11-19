SBI CBO Result 2025 Released at sbi.co.in, Download Final Merit List PDF - Link Here

SBI CBO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI CBO Final Result 2025 for the posts of Circle Based Officer (CBO) on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO Result 2025 pdf has been uploaded on the official website containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the final round. Now all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the qualifying round for the Proficiency test in Local Language. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on July 20, 2025 can download the result pdf through the link given below-

SBI CBO Result 2025 Download

SBI CBO Result 2025 Download Link is available on the official website. The download link is also provided below. The candidates can check the list of all the shortlisted roll numbers in the PDF link given below.