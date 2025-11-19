SBI CBO Result 2025 Released at sbi.co.in, Download Final Merit List PDF - Link Here

SBI CBO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI CBO Final Result 2025 for the posts of Circle Based Officer (CBO) on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO Result 2025 pdf has been uploaded on the official website containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the final round. Now all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the qualifying round for the Proficiency test in Local Language. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on July 20, 2025 can download the result pdf through the link given below-
SBI CBO Result 2025 Download
SBI CBO Result 2025 Download Link is available on the official website. The download link is also provided below. The candidates can check the list of all the shortlisted roll numbers in the PDF link given below.
|SBI CBO Result Download Link
|Click Here
Also, check: SBI CBO Cut Off 2025
SBI CBO Result 2025: Overview
The SBI Circle Based Officer Result download link has been has been shared by the SBI on the official website.Candidates can download the result pdf through the link on the official website. Check the table below for SBI CBI Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Post Name
|
Circle-Based Officer (CBO)
|
Total Vacancies
|
2,964
|
Result Release Date
|
November 19, 2025 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test/Interview
|
Official Website
|
www.sbi.co.in
How to Download the SBI CBO Result 2025?
The SBI CBO Result 2025 can be downloaded after following the simple steps provided below.
- Visit the Official Website, https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers
- Navigate to Current Openings, Recruitment of Circle-Based Officers (CBO)
- Click on the linkRoll numbers of Candidates Provisionally Selected as Circle Based Officers
- Download the pdf in a new window.
- Check your roll number in the pdf.
SBI CBO Result 2025 What’s Next
All those candidates qualified in the Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts now will have to appear for the Proficiency test in the Local Language round. Candidates will have to appear for the region where they have applied for the CBO posts. Qualifying in the Proficiency test in the Local Language round is the crucial round before the final selection of the candidates for these posts.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation