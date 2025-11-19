SBI CBO Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Previous Years Cut Off Marks PDF - Link Here

SBI CBO Final Result 2025 Out: The State Bank of India has announced the SBI CBO Final Result 2025 on November 19. Candidates who appeared for the Interview stage, held from November 1 onwards, can now check their result through the official website at sbi.co.in. Qualified candidates are eligible to appear for local language proficiency test.

This national-level exam aims to fill a total of 2,964 posts across the country, including 2,600 regular vacancies and 364 backlog positions. SBI will release the SBI CBO Final Cut Off along with the merit list and scorecard. Since the official cut-off is yet to be announced, candidates can refer to the expected cut-off marks for reference.

SBI CBO Final Cut Off 2025 Soon

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the SBI CBO Cut Off along with the scorecard and final answer key. The interview was conducted from November 1 onwards. The SBI CBO final result has already been released to fill a total of 2964 posts across the country.