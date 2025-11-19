SBI CBO Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Previous Years Cut Off Marks PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 19, 2025, 22:53 IST

The State Bank of India has announced the SBI CBO Final Result 2025 on November 19. Candidates can visit the official website, sbi.co.in to view result after entering their login credentials. The SBI CBO Cut Off will be released shortly.

SBI CBO Cut Off
SBI CBO Final Result 2025 Out: The State Bank of India has announced the SBI CBO Final Result 2025 on November 19. Candidates who appeared for the Interview stage, held from November 1 onwards, can now check their result through the official website at sbi.co.in. Qualified candidates are eligible to appear for local language proficiency test. 

This national-level exam aims to fill a total of 2,964 posts across the country, including 2,600 regular vacancies and 364 backlog positions. SBI will release the SBI CBO Final Cut Off along with the merit list and scorecard. Since the official cut-off is yet to be announced, candidates can refer to the expected cut-off marks for reference.

SBI CBO Final Cut Off 2025 Soon

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the SBI CBO Cut Off along with the scorecard and final answer key. The interview was conducted from November 1 onwards. The SBI CBO final result has already been released to fill a total of 2964 posts across the country.

SBI CBO cut off is an important factor for candidates aiming to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut off marks represent the minimum score candidates must achieve to move to the subsequent stage.

SBI CBO Previous Year Cut Off

Aspirants eagerly awaiting the release of the SBI CBO 2025 Cut Off should refer to the previous year’s cut-off marks. Reviewing past cut-offs helps candidates analyse the exam’s difficulty level and estimate their probable scores. The cut-off marks are determined by various factors, including the exam’s difficulty level, the number of candidates who appeared, and the total vacancies available.

SBI CBO Previous Year Cut Off 2022 For Online Exam (Out Of 170)

Category

Zone

Bhopal

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Mumbai

Kolkata

General

67

60

68

60

60

OBC

66

60

65

60

51

EWS

60

60

60

60

60

SC

51

60

55.5

60

60

ST

52

60

58

53.5

53.5

How to Check SBI CBO Cut Off 2025 PDF?

Candidates can easily download the SBI CBO Cut Off 2025 PDF once it is released on the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the category-wise cut-off marks:

  • Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

  • Go to the “Careers” section available at the bottom of the homepage.

  • Click on ‘SBI CBO Recruitment 2025’ under the latest announcements tab.

  • Find and click the link for ‘SBI CBO Final Cut Off 2025 PDF’.

  • The cut-off list will open in PDF format.

  • Download it and check the category-wise cut-off marks.

Factors Affecting SBI CBO 2025 Cut Off

SBI CBO Cutoff is determined by several key factors that influence the minimum qualifying marks. These factors are as follows:

  • Total Number of Vacancies

  • Number of Applicants

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

  • Candidate’s Performance

  • Reservation Policies

  • Previous Year Cut Off Trends

