GSET Answer Key 2025 (SOON) at gujaratset.ac.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

GSET Answer Key 2025 : The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara is all set to release the provisional answer key for Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET). Along with the provisional answer key, response sheet and steps to raise objections, if any will be released. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) can download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any through the link available on the official website-gujaratset.ac.in, once it is uploaded. GSET is the gateway to determine the eligibility of Gujarat state candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Gujarat State. The written exam for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) was held on Sunday, 16 November 2025 across the state.

Download GSET Answer Key 2025 Candidates who have appeared in the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) exam can download the provisional answer key through the official website Alternatively you can download the answer key directly through the link given below- GSET Answer Key 2025 Download Link GSET Answer Key 2024 Overview Earlier the written exam for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) was held on Sunday, 16 November 2025 across the state. Candidates can raise their objections, if any against the answer key through the official website after following the guidelines The detailed information about the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) is summarized below. Institution Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara Exam Name Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) Exam Exam Sunday, 16 November 2025 Answer Key Status Soon Official Website https://www.gujaratset.ac.in

Steps to Download GSET Answer Key 2025? Candidates can download the provisional answer key after following the steps given below- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara-https://www.gujaratset.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link Link for Inviting objection on Tentative Model Answer Keys of Main Written Examination of Gujarat State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required answer key in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. GSET 2025 Qualifying Marks E-certificates will be issued to qualifying candidates for the GSET exam. Candidates will have to obtain the category wise qualifying marks to get the certificate for GSET. As per the notification released, qualifying Slots will be equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in both papers.