Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular puzzle among the internet crowd. These puzzles are not only fun to solve but are also known for testing the observation skills of an individual. These puzzles exploit the tendency of ur brain to fill in missing pieces of information to process it more efficiently. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals. Do you have eagle eyes? Find out now! Spot 3 differences in the old man drinking water pictures in 31 seconds! Visual Illusion: Find the Cheetah Source: FiveZero Safaris This visual illusion puzzle will be a good test of your observation skills. In the picture shared above, an African forest scene is presented before the readers.

Hidden in the tall grasses is a deadly predator waiting to pounce on its prey. It’s a cheetah which has camouflaged itself expertly with the tall grass surroundings. Can you find the cheetah within the time limit? People who can solve visual illusion puzzles quickly are known to have excellent observation skills. To find the cheetah, you need two very important qualities: excellent eyesight and a razor-sharp brain. Now start searching! Only someone with an excellent eye for detail can find the cheetah quickly. Have you found the cheetah? Look carefully at the picture; it is hiding somewhere in the tall grass. Hurry up! The clock’s ticking. Only a few more seconds to go. Look again; Have you found the cheetah? And… Time’s up! How many of you have completed the visual illusion challenge within 7 seconds? Congratulations to you if you are among those who spotted the cheetah within the time limit.