Only 2% with high visual prowess can find the diver’s lost shoe in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most popular online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to assess an individual's attentiveness and visual acuity.
Solving optical illusion puzzles helps improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the visual system, which includes the brain and eyes.
Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance logical and analytical abilities, thereby boosting cognitive abilities.
Do you have the sharpest vision?
Find out now!
Optical Illusion: Find the Diver’s Lost Shoe
Source: Brightside
In the image shared above, an underwater scene is presented before the readers.
Four divers are seen in the underwater scene, surrounded by a variety of marine animals.
One of the divers in the picture has lost his shoe in the water.
The challenge here is to spot the diver’s lost shoe in 5 seconds.
This is a simple test of your observation skills.
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you spotted the diver’s lost shoe?
People who regularly practice optical illusion puzzles tend to develop better memory and visual acuity and are also more adept at solving problems.
Time is running out.
You need to look at the image attentively to find the lost shoe.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the diver’s lost shoe within the time limit.
You have the sharpest eyes and excellent attention to detail.
Those who couldn’t find the lost shoe can check out the solution below.
Optical Illusion: Solution
The diver’s lost shoe can be spotted hiding behind the treasure chest on the left side of the image.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, share this with your friends, family and co-workers and challenge them for a quick test of their eyesight.
Also, do not forget to try out some more puzzle challenges from our recommended reading section below.
