Only 2% with high visual prowess can find the diver’s lost shoe in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most popular online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to assess an individual's attentiveness and visual acuity.

Solving optical illusion puzzles helps improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the visual system, which includes the brain and eyes.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance logical and analytical abilities, thereby boosting cognitive abilities.

Do you have the sharpest vision?

Find out now!

Visual Illusion: Only 1% with Eagle Eyes Can Spot the Cheetah in 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: Find the Diver’s Lost Shoe

Source: Brightside

In the image shared above, an underwater scene is presented before the readers.

Four divers are seen in the underwater scene, surrounded by a variety of marine animals.