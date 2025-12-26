MAT 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Registration Commence at mat.aima.in

Key Points
- MAT 2026 application window now open for PBT and CBT modes
- Registration link available on the official website mat.aima.in
- MAT registrations close on Feb 26 for PBT mode and March 2 for CBT Mode
MAT 2026 Registration: The All India Management Association has announced the dates for the AIMA MAT 2026 exams. The dates for the PBT and CBT mode exams have been announced. Candidates registering must visit the official website for the latest updates.
The link to register for MAT 2026 is available on the official website - mat.aima.in. To register, candidates must enter all the required details in the link provided, after which they can enter the details in the MAT application. When fillingout the applications, candidates must make sure they select the correct test mode and the test city to appear for the exam.
MAT 2026 PBT mode exam will be held on March 1, 2026, and the CBT mode exam will be conducted on March 8, 2026. The last date to apply for the PBT mode exam is February 23, 2026 and the last date to apply for the CBT mode exam is March 2, 2026.
MAT 2026 Exam Dates
Check the PBT and CBT Mode exam schedule below
MAT 2026 Exam Pattern
MAT 2026 will be held in five sections. Check the section-wise details below
|
Section No.
|
Section Name
|
No. of Questions
|
I
|
Language Comprehension
|
30
|
II
|
Intelligence & Critical Reasoning
|
30
|
III
|
Mathematical Skills
|
30
|
IV
|
Data Analysis & Sufficiency
|
30
|
V
|
Economic & Business Environment
|
30
Steps to Apply for MAT 2026
The MAT 2026 registration and application window is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of MAT 2026
Step 2: Click on the MAT 2026 registration link
Step 3: Enter all the required details
Step 4: Fill out the MAT application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save the application and click on submit
