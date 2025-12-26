MAT 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Registration Commence at mat.aima.in

MAT 2026 Registration: The All India Management Association has announced the dates for the AIMA MAT 2026 exams. The dates for the PBT and CBT mode exams have been announced. Candidates registering must visit the official website for the latest updates.

The link to register for MAT 2026 is available on the official website - mat.aima.in. To register, candidates must enter all the required details in the link provided, after which they can enter the details in the MAT application. When fillingout the applications, candidates must make sure they select the correct test mode and the test city to appear for the exam.

MAT 2026 PBT mode exam will be held on March 1, 2026, and the CBT mode exam will be conducted on March 8, 2026. The last date to apply for the PBT mode exam is February 23, 2026 and the last date to apply for the CBT mode exam is March 2, 2026.