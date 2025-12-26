UGC NET Admit Card 2025
News

MAT 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Registration Commence at mat.aima.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 26, 2025, 09:18 IST

AIMA MAT 2026 registration begin. Check PBT and CBT Mode exam dates, last date to register and other details here

MAT 2026 Registration Commence, Apply at mat.aima.in
Key Points

  • MAT 2026 application window now open for PBT and CBT modes
  • Registration link available on the official website mat.aima.in
  • MAT registrations close on Feb 26 for PBT mode and March 2 for CBT Mode

MAT 2026 Registration: The All India Management Association has announced the dates for the AIMA MAT 2026 exams. The dates for the PBT and CBT mode exams have been announced. Candidates registering must visit the official website for the latest updates. 

The link to register for MAT 2026 is available on the official website - mat.aima.in. To register, candidates must enter all the required details in the link provided, after which they can enter the details in the MAT application. When fillingout the applications, candidates must make sure they select the correct test mode and the test city to appear for the exam. 

MAT 2026 PBT mode exam will be held on March 1, 2026, and the CBT mode exam will be conducted on March 8, 2026. The last date to apply for the PBT mode exam is February 23, 2026 and the last date to apply for the CBT mode exam is March 2, 2026. 

MAT 2026 Exam Dates

Check the PBT and CBT Mode exam schedule below

mat-exam-2026-dates

MAT 2026 Exam Pattern

MAT 2026 will be held in five sections. Check the section-wise details below

Section No.

Section Name

No. of Questions

I

Language Comprehension

30

II

Intelligence & Critical Reasoning

30

III

Mathematical Skills

30

IV

Data Analysis & Sufficiency

30

V

Economic & Business Environment

30

Steps to Apply for MAT 2026

The MAT 2026 registration and application window is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the MAT 2026 registration link

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Fill out the MAT application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save the application and click on submit

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
