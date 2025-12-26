UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Economics Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 26, 2025, 15:10 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Economics Model Question Papers 2025–26 help students understand the exam pattern, improve concept clarity, manage time effectively, and practise answer writing. Regular practice with these model papers boosts confidence and supports better revision, helping students score well in the final board examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Economics Model Question Papers 2025-26

Karnataka 2nd PUC Economics Model Question Papers 2025–26 are an important study resource for students preparing for the II PUC board examination. Economics is a scoring subject, but it requires a clear understanding of concepts, proper answer writing, and good time management. 

Practising model question papers helps students become familiar with the latest exam pattern, types of questions, and marks distribution prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka.

These model papers also support effective revision, help identify weak areas, and improve confidence before the final examination. By solving the Karnataka 2nd PUC Economics Model Question Papers 2025–26 regularly, students can strengthen their preparation and perform better in the board exams.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Economics Model Question Papers 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the key highlights of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Economics Model Question Papers 2025–26 in the table given below to understand important exam-related details.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination

Subject

Economics

Academic Year

2025–26

Conducting Authority

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Purpose

Board exam preparation and practice

Question Type

Objective, short answer, and long answer

Medium

English / Kannada

Format

PDF

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

