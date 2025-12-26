UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC History Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 26, 2025, 11:51 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC History Model Question Papers 2025–26 help students prepare effectively for board exams. These papers follow the latest exam pattern, improve answer writing, enhance time management, support revision, and build confidence. Downloading and practising model papers regularly helps students score better marks.

Karnataka 2nd PUC History Model Question Papers 2025–26
Karnataka 2nd PUC History Model Question Papers 2025–26 are an important study resource for students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. History is a subject that requires clear understanding of events, timelines, causes, and outcomes, along with well-structured answer writing. 

Practising model question papers helps students become familiar with the latest exam pattern, question formats, and marking scheme prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. 

These papers also support effective revision, improve time management, and reduce exam stress. By solving the Karnataka 2nd PUC History Model Question Papers 2025–26 regularly, students can strengthen concepts, boost confidence, and perform better in the final examination. Check this article to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC History Model Question Papers 2025-26.

Karnataka 2nd PUC History Model Question Papers 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students preparing for the board exams can check the key highlights of the Karnataka 2nd PUC History Model Question Papers 2025–26 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Examination Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–26

Subject

History

Class

II PUC (Class 12)

Academic Year

2025–26

Type of Resource

Model Question Papers

Purpose

Exam preparation and practice

Exam Pattern

Based on latest board exam pattern

Question Types

Very Short, Short, Long Answer Questions

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC History Model Question Papers 2025-26