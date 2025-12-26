RRB CBAT CBTST Admit Card 2025 Out at rrbcdg.gov.in, Download NTPC Graduate Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB CBAT Admit Card 2025 Download: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Graduate Admit Card 2025 for CBAT and CBTST exam on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the NTPC Graduate Level (CEN 05/2024) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Typing Skill Test (TST) exam scheduled on 28 December 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 download link is activated at the region-wise official website of RRBs. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials including registration number and date of birth.
RRB CBAT CBTST Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates shortisted for the TPC Graduate Level (CEN 05/2024) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Typing Skill Test (TST) are required to use their login credentials to the link. Alternatively, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
RRB CBAT Admit Card 2025 Overview
The NTPC Graduate Level (CEN 05/2024) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Typing Skill Test (TST) exam is scheduled on 28 December 2025. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 link and and others
|
Event
|Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board
|
Name of Exam
|NTPC Graduate Level (CEN 05/2024) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Typing Skill Test (TST)
|
Date of Exam
|28 December 2025
|
Admit Card Status
|
Out
|
Official Website
|https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
How to Download RRB CBAT Admit Card 2025 ?
The hall tickets download link is active on all the regional RRBs website and you can download the Railway NTPC admit card after following the steps given below-
- Official Website-Visit the RRB NTPC region-wise official website
- Get the concerned Advt No.-Get the concerned link displaying as, 'CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-G)Call Letter’on the home page.
- Check Concerned Link- Click on the link displaying as -'Link to download admit card for NTPC Graduate Level (CEN 05/2024) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Typing Skill Test (TST on the home page.
- Use Login credentials:Provide your login Credentials, enter the user ID (registration number) and password (date of birth) to the link.
- Get Admit Card: You will get your RRB admit card for NTPC in a new window.
- Download It: Download RRB NTPC Call Letter and keep the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation