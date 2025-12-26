RRB CBAT CBTST Admit Card 2025 Out at rrbcdg.gov.in, Download NTPC Graduate Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB CBAT Admit Card 2025 Download: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Graduate Admit Card 2025 for CBAT and CBTST exam on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the NTPC Graduate Level (CEN 05/2024) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Typing Skill Test (TST) exam scheduled on 28 December 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 download link is activated at the region-wise official website of RRBs. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials including registration number and date of birth.

RRB CBAT CBTST Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates shortisted for the TPC Graduate Level (CEN 05/2024) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Typing Skill Test (TST) are required to use their login credentials to the link. Alternatively, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-