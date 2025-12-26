Veer Baal Diwas 2025: Date, Theme, Significance and Celebrations

Veer Baal Diwas is celebrated as a national martyrdom day in India each year on 26 December as a tribute to the Sahibzadas, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, for their bravery and ultimate sacrifice, with special emphasis on the younger Sahibzadas: Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. Date of Veer Baal Diwas 2025 Observed on: 26 December every year. Veer Baal Diwas 2025: Friday, 26 December 2025. The date coincides with the traditional martyrdom day of the younger Sahibzadas who were executed in December 1705 at Sirhind. History and Origin Veer Baal Diwas, which literally means 'Day of Brave Children', is a day of commemoration for bravery and the supreme sacrifice that the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji-the tenth Sikh Guru-made. During the siege of Anandpur Sahib in 1705, Guru Gobind Singh Ji's family was torn apart, and his younger sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji (about 9 years) and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji (about 6 years), were captured at Sirhind.

They continued to be harassed by Mughal officials, in particular Wazir Khan, to give up Sikhism and embrace conversion, which they refused to do. As a punishment, they were ordered to be bricked alive and martyred on 26 December 1705, becoming eternal symbols of childhood courage, steadfast faith, and resistance to oppression. Government Declaration On 9 January 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that every year on 26 December, “Veer Baal Diwas” would be observed, on the Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The Ministry of Home Affairs then issued a notification declaring 26 December 2022 a national day of observance to institutionalise Veer Baal Diwas across India. Theme of Veer Baal Diwas 2025. There may not be any single, officially codified slogan-like theme each year, but the central message for 2025 does still center around:

"Inspiring Children through the Courage of the Sahibzadas"-highlighting values of bravery, righteousness, faith, and standing up for truth from a tender age. National schemes over the past few years have also associated Veer Baal Diwas with other initiatives such as: Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan –Improving child and community nutrition.

Recognizing the achievements of children through Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and other such honours.

The day is being increasingly framed as a children-centric national observance, connecting Sahibzadas' martyrdom to current ideals of child empowerment and value-based education. Significance of Veer Baal Diwas First national day in India specifically dedicated to the sacrifice of children, making it a powerful tool for value education and character-building.

Encourages schools and families to narrate the history of Sikh sacrifices and the greater stories of resistance against injustice for building interfaith respect and historical awareness. Link with Shaheedi Week Veer Baal Diwas falls within “Shaheedi Week”, which is when the Sikh communities remember the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s family and other martyrs.

It is a week of deep reflection on sacrifice, devotion, and resilience in the annals of Sikh history, culminating into an observance on 26 December.

