Which Forest Is Known As The Lungs Of North India?

Did you know nearly one-third of our planet is covered by trees? These enormous green regions are the natural air filters of the Earth, exhaling the oxygen we need to live. Forests appear in many guises, from the cold, needle-leafed Boreal forests of the north to the dense, rainy Tropical jungles close to the Equator. Certain of these are so important that they have well-known monikers. For instance, the huge Amazon Rainforest is occasionally known as the "Lungs of the Planet" for its high oxygen output. From the Himalayan alpine forests to the coastal mangroves, India is blessed with varied green close at hand. Do you know, though, which particular forest is referred to as the Lungs of North India? Two clues: It helps to control the climate of Central India and is among the biggest continuous forest areas. In this article, we'll take a closer look at this magnificent ecosystem and why it is so vital for our future.

The Aravalli Range is widely recognised as the "Green Lungs of North India". These ancient mountains stretch across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana, ending in Delhi. They are often called monsoon forests (specifically tropical deciduous forests) because their life cycles follow the rains. To conserve water during the blazing dry season, the trees shed their leaves, reverting to vivid green as soon as the monsoon arrives. These woods are an essential ecological barrier. They capture the Thar Desert dust, therefore keeping it from spreading beyond the rich Delhi plains. They enable breathable air and maintain regional stability by absorbing carbon dioxide and replenishing groundwater for millions of people.

10+ Lesser-Known Facts About the Aravallis They are among the world's oldest geological formations, much older than the Himalayas.

They act as a natural wall that stops the eastward spread of the Thar Desert.

A single hectare of the Aravallis can recharge up to 2 million litres of groundwater annually.

In Delhi, the extension of this range is known as the Delhi Ridge.

The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary within the range is home to the beautiful Bhardwaj Lake.

Guru Shikhar in Mount Abu is the highest point of the range at 1,722 metres.

It is a critical corridor for leopards moving between Sariska and Delhi-NCR.

Major rivers such as the Luni, Sabarmati, and Banas originate in these hills.

Their formation dates back over 2.5 billion years to the Proterozoic era.

The range is a treasure trove of copper, zinc, and high-quality marble.

The Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Gurugram has transformed a former mining site into a thriving forest.

What is the Recent 'Save Aravalli' Movement? The Save Aravalli Campaign is a strong community-led effort to save North India's oldest mountain range from devastation, with residents, environmentalists, and students opposing unlawful mining and urban sprawl that have threatened to level these historic hills for decades. Following a historic Supreme Court decision in late 2025, the movement really picked up speed. Establishing a fresh uniform definition for the Aravallis, the court categorised hills as landforms at least 100 metres high. Although this was intended to eliminate legal ambiguity, it caused demonstrations in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. This "height-based" law, according to activists, might expose smaller but ecologically important hillocks to mining and real estate development.