Which is the Oldest Rainforest on Earth?

Oldest Rainforests on Earth: The Daintree Rainforest in Australia is widely regarded as one of the oldest rainforests on Earth because it has existed for over 180 million years, making it even older than the Amazon. This ancient forest is a living museum of evolution, home to prehistoric plants, rare animal species, and some of the earliest flowering plants on the planet. Its age and biodiversity make it one of Earth’s most significant natural wonders. Which Is the Oldest Rainforest in the World? The Daintree Rainforest in Queensland, Australia, holds the title of the world’s oldest rainforest, as scientific studies confirm it dates back around 180 million years. It has survived ice ages, continental shifts, and major climate changes, preserving species that disappeared everywhere else. Second Oldest Rainforest in the World

The Khao Sok Rainforest in Thailand is often considered the second oldest rainforest on Earth with an estimated age of over 160 million years. Its limestone cliffs, dense evergreen forests, and rich wildlife show how Southeast Asia’s ecosystem evolved long before modern continents formed. Oldest Tropical Rainforests on Earth Tropical rainforests like Daintree in Australia, the Congo Rainforest in Africa, and parts of the Amazon Basin are among the oldest ecosystems on the planet. They hold ancient plant lineages, fossil-like species, and climates that have remained stable for millions of years, allowing uninterrupted biodiversity growth. Oldest Rainforest in Asia Malaysia’s Taman Negara Rainforest is one of the oldest in Asia, estimated at over 130 million years old. It has remained untouched by ice ages, making it a living archive of Southeast Asian flora and fauna.

Oldest Rainforest in Africa The Congo Rainforest is one of the oldest and most diverse rainforests in Africa with roots going back at least 60 million years. It spans several countries and remains the second-largest tropical rainforest in the world after the Amazon. Oldest Rainforest vs Amazon Rainforest The Amazon is massive and incredibly biodiverse but not the oldest. Scientists estimate it is around 55 million years old, far younger than Australia’s Daintree or Southeast Asia’s ancient forests. Interesting Facts About the Oldest Rainforests World’s oldest plant families Daintree and Taman Negara host some of the world’s oldest plant families, including species that evolved before dinosaurs went extinct and still survive today due to stable climates. Oldest Flowering Plant Relatives Fossils show that some flowering plant ancestors found in Daintree date back to early evolutionary periods, offering insights into how modern plants evolved.