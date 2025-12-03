Which is the Oldest Rainforest on Earth?

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
By Jasreet Kaur
Dec 3, 2025

Discover the oldest rainforests on Earth including Daintree, Khao Sok, Taman Negara, and the Congo Rainforest. Learn about the oldest rainforest's age, history, unique wildlife, and fascinating facts.

Oldest Rainforests on Earth: The Daintree Rainforest in Australia is widely regarded as one of the oldest rainforests on Earth because it has existed for over 180 million years, making it even older than the Amazon. This ancient forest is a living museum of evolution, home to prehistoric plants, rare animal species, and some of the earliest flowering plants on the planet. Its age and biodiversity make it one of Earth’s most significant natural wonders.

Which Is the Oldest Rainforest in the World?

The Daintree Rainforest in Queensland, Australia, holds the title of the world’s oldest rainforest, as scientific studies confirm it dates back around 180 million years. It has survived ice ages, continental shifts, and major climate changes, preserving species that disappeared everywhere else.

Second Oldest Rainforest in the World

The Khao Sok Rainforest in Thailand is often considered the second oldest rainforest on Earth with an estimated age of over 160 million years. Its limestone cliffs, dense evergreen forests, and rich wildlife show how Southeast Asia’s ecosystem evolved long before modern continents formed.

Oldest Tropical Rainforests on Earth

Tropical rainforests like Daintree in Australia, the Congo Rainforest in Africa, and parts of the Amazon Basin are among the oldest ecosystems on the planet. They hold ancient plant lineages, fossil-like species, and climates that have remained stable for millions of years, allowing uninterrupted biodiversity growth.

Oldest Rainforest in Asia

Malaysia’s Taman Negara Rainforest is one of the oldest in Asia, estimated at over 130 million years old. It has remained untouched by ice ages, making it a living archive of Southeast Asian flora and fauna.

Oldest Rainforest in Africa

The Congo Rainforest is one of the oldest and most diverse rainforests in Africa with roots going back at least 60 million years. It spans several countries and remains the second-largest tropical rainforest in the world after the Amazon.

Oldest Rainforest vs Amazon Rainforest

The Amazon is massive and incredibly biodiverse but not the oldest. Scientists estimate it is around 55 million years old, far younger than Australia’s Daintree or Southeast Asia’s ancient forests.

Interesting Facts About the Oldest Rainforests

World’s oldest plant families

Daintree and Taman Negara host some of the world’s oldest plant families, including species that evolved before dinosaurs went extinct and still survive today due to stable climates.

Oldest Flowering Plant Relatives

Fossils show that some flowering plant ancestors found in Daintree date back to early evolutionary periods, offering insights into how modern plants evolved.

Home to Rare and Prehistoric Animals

Animals like the cassowary, tree kangaroo and ancient reptiles live in the oldest rainforests, allowing researchers to study living examples of prehistoric evolution.

Survived Multiple Ice Ages

These rainforests remained warm and wet even during ice ages, helping species survive global climate shifts that wiped out ecosystems elsewhere.

Living Time Capsules

Many scientists call ancient rainforests “Earth’s biological time capsules” because they preserve species, ecosystems, and genetic histories that are millions of years old.

The oldest rainforests on Earth, especially the Daintree Rainforest in Australia, are extraordinary natural treasures that reveal how life evolved over millions of years. Keep reading for more topics like this.

