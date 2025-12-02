UAE National Day 2025: Know All Eid-al-Etihad and Its Timeline

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) holds a special day every year that is dedicated to the formation of the country. This event is known as the Eid-al-Etihad. Here is an overview that will help you learn what this national holiday means, why it matters, and how it will be observed this year. The history behind the celebration is fascinating, and knowing what “Eid Al Etihad” stands for will help you understand the country’s long history and its timeline till 2025. Whether you’re a resident, a visitor, or simply curious — this article will help you understand how the UAE marks its unity, what to expect around the holiday, and why this day remains a proud moment for millions in the Emirates.

What is UAE National Day?

UAE National Day marks the anniversary of the unification of the Emirates. On 2 December 1971, six of the seven Emirates which are Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah agreed to form a single country.