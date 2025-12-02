UAE National Day 2025: Know All Eid-al-Etihad and Its Timeline

Key Points
- Dec 2, 1971: Six Emirates unite to form the UAE; Ras Al Khaimah joins in early 1972.
- UAE National Day is now officially called Eid Al Etihad, meaning "Festival of the Union."
- The 2025 Eid Al Etihad theme is "United," reflecting unity and shared identity.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) holds a special day every year that is dedicated to the formation of the country. This event is known as the Eid-al-Etihad. Here is an overview that will help you learn what this national holiday means, why it matters, and how it will be observed this year. The history behind the celebration is fascinating, and knowing what “Eid Al Etihad” stands for will help you understand the country’s long history and its timeline till 2025. Whether you’re a resident, a visitor, or simply curious — this article will help you understand how the UAE marks its unity, what to expect around the holiday, and why this day remains a proud moment for millions in the Emirates.
What is UAE National Day?
UAE National Day marks the anniversary of the unification of the Emirates. On 2 December 1971, six of the seven Emirates which are Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah agreed to form a single country.
After that initial union, the seventh Emirate, Ras Al Khaimah, joined the federation in early 1972. The Gulf News mentions: “six emirates came together on 2 December 1971 to form the United Arab Emirates. Ras Al Khaimah joined shortly after, completing the federation of seven.” That is why 2nd December is celebrated as UAE National Day every year.
What is Eid Al Etihad?
In recent years, the UAE has officially renamed its National Day celebrations to Eid Al Etihad, which in Arabic means “Festival of the Union”. This name emphasises the idea of unity, heritage, shared identity, and national pride which are the values that the founding leaders envisioned for the country.
Eid Al Etihad Timeline
Here is a timeline of this significant event:
- 18 July 1971: Leaders of six emirates formally agree to form a federation. This is considered the foundational agreement that led to the formation of the UAE.2 December 1971: Official founding of the United Arab Emirates. On this day six emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah) united; a provisional constitution was adopted, and the federation was established.
- 10 February 1972: The seventh emirate, Ras Al Khaimah, later officially joined the federation and it completed the union of all seven emirates. The UAE Embassy website mentions: “The seventh emirate, Ras Al Khaimah, officially joined the federation — completing the union of all seven emirates.”
- Annual December 2 (from 1971 onward): December 2 became the recognized day of celebration for the UAE’s unification.Over time, this became the national holiday observed annually as UAE National Day.
- Over the years (pre-2024): The day was widely referred to as “UAE National Day,” or sometimes “Union Day.” Celebrations included official ceremonies, public holiday, fireworks, parades, and other cultural events across the Emirates.
- Late 2024: UAE authorities formally announced that the National Day celebrations will now be called Eid Al Etihad (Arabic: “Festival of the Union”) instead of the earlier English-style name. This rename reflects a renewal of emphasis on the union’s Arabic heritage, identity, unity, and national pride.
- 2025 (54th Anniversary): Eid Al Etihad 2025 celebrations take place. The official theme for 2025 has been announced as “United”, reflecting unity and shared identity across the Emirates.
In conclusion, Eid Al Etihad stands for the union and unity of the Emirates. It’s more than a date: it’s a celebration of shared history, collective identity, and national pride.
