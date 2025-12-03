APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Check Post-Wise Exam Schedule and Official Notice Here

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 with the comprehensive schedule for 21 recruitment exams. The detailed calendar with notification-wise schedule has been released. Candidates can check the post-wise exam details. This update is crucial for aspirants who applied for various posts under APPSC and are looking to strategize their preparation accordingly.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT

The APPSC has released the official exam calendar for 21 recruitment notifications. The written examination for these notifications will be held in two phases:

First Phase: 27 January to 31 January 2026

Second Phase: 09 February to 13 February 2026.

The written examinations for all the recruitments will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode across the districts in the state.