APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Check Post-Wise Exam Schedule and Official Notice Here

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 with the comprehensive schedule for 21 recruitment exams. The detailed calendar with notification-wise schedule has been released. Candidates can check the post-wise exam details. This update is crucial for aspirants who applied for various posts under APPSC and are looking to strategize their preparation accordingly.
APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT
The APPSC has released the official exam calendar for 21 recruitment notifications. The written examination for these notifications will be held in two phases:
-
First Phase: 27 January to 31 January 2026
-
Second Phase: 09 February to 13 February 2026.
The written examinations for all the recruitments will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode across the districts in the state.
APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
APPSC has released the APPSC exam calendar 2026 in the PDF format for 21 notifications. The candidates can download the APPSC exam calendar 2026 PDF from the official website or through the direct link provided here.
|
APPSC Exam Calendar 2026
APPSC Exam Schedule 2026
|
Sl. No.
|
Post / Recruitment Name
|
GS & Mental Ability (Paper-I) Date & Time
|
Paper II & iii Date & Time
|
1
|
Agriculture Officer (A.P. Agriculture Service)
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
2
|
Technical Assistant (Geo-Physics)
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
3
|
Junior Lecturer in Librarian Science
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
4
|
Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II (Women)
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
5
|
Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm), Paper-III: 29-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
6
|
Horticulture Officer
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Qualifying: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 11:10 am), Paper-II: 29-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm), Paper-III: 30-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
7
|
Assistant Engineer
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 30-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
8
|
Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
9
|
Junior Office Assistant (Prisons Dept.)
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 30-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
10
|
Assistant Inspector of Fisheries
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 29-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
11
|
Warden Grade-I
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 29-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
12
|
Royalty Inspector
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
13
|
Inspector of Factories
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 AM – 12:00 PM)
|
Paper-II: 29-01-2026 (09:30 AM – 12:00 PM)
|
14
|
Junior Accounts Officer / Senior Accountant
|
27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 30-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
15
|
Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer
|
27-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 30-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm), Paper-III: 30-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
16
|
Welfare Organiser
|
27-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
17
|
Draughtsman Grade-II
|
31-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 29-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
18
|
Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer
|
09-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 04:10 pm)
|
Qualifying: 09-02-2026 (09:30 am to 10:15 am), Paper-II: 10-02-2026 (09:30 am to 11:10 am)
|
19
|
Thanedar
|
09-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 04:10 pm)
|
Qualifying: 09-02-2026 (09:30 am to 10:15 am), Paper-II: 10-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 04:10 pm)
|
20
|
Executive Officer Grade-III
|
11-02-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)
|
Paper-II: 11-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
21
|
Forest Section Officer (Mains)
|
12-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
|
Qualifying: 12-02-2026 (09:30 am to 11:10 am), Paper-II: 13-02-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm), Paper-III: 13-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)
APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Official Notice
According to the official APPSC exam calendar 2026, the written exam for 21 recruitment notifications will be conducted in two phases in January and February 2026. Candidates can check the official notice here:
Steps to Download the APPSC Exam Calendar 2026
Candidates who have applied for the various recruitment under the APPSC can download the exam calendar 2026 from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:
-
Visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, in the“Announcements” section, click on the “Web note on Examination Schedule for Various Notifications - (Published on 02/12/2025)”.
-
The APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF will be opened on your screen.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference; consider printing a copy for offline review.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation