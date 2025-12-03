AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Check Post-Wise Exam Schedule and Official Notice Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 3, 2025

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 for 21 examinations to be conducted from 27th-31st January 2026 and 09th-13th February. Check the detailed APPSC exam schedule and download the APPSC exam calendar PDF from this page.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 with the comprehensive schedule for 21 recruitment exams. The detailed calendar with notification-wise schedule has been released. Candidates can check the post-wise exam details. This update is crucial for aspirants who applied for various posts under APPSC and are looking to strategize their preparation accordingly.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT

The APPSC has released the official exam calendar for 21 recruitment notifications. The written examination for these notifications will be held in two phases:

  • First Phase: 27 January to 31 January 2026

  • Second Phase: 09 February to 13 February 2026.

The written examinations for all the recruitments will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode across the districts in the state.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

APPSC has released the APPSC exam calendar 2026 in the PDF format for 21 notifications. The candidates can download the APPSC exam calendar 2026 PDF from the official website or through the direct link provided here.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026

Download PDF

APPSC Exam Schedule 2026

Sl. No.

Post / Recruitment Name

GS & Mental Ability (Paper-I) Date & Time

Paper II & iii Date & Time

1

Agriculture Officer (A.P. Agriculture Service)

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)

2

Technical Assistant (Geo-Physics)

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

3

Junior Lecturer in Librarian Science

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

4

Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II (Women)

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

5

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm), Paper-III: 29-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)

6

Horticulture Officer

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Qualifying: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 11:10 am), Paper-II: 29-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm), Paper-III: 30-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

7

Assistant Engineer

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 30-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

8

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

9

Junior Office Assistant (Prisons Dept.)

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 30-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)

10

Assistant Inspector of Fisheries

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 29-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)

11

Warden Grade-I

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 29-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

12

Royalty Inspector

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)

13

Inspector of Factories

27-01-2026 (09:30 AM – 12:00 PM)

Paper-II: 29-01-2026 (09:30 AM – 12:00 PM)

14

Junior Accounts Officer / Senior Accountant

27-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 30-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

15

Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer

27-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)

Paper-II: 30-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm), Paper-III: 30-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)

16

Welfare Organiser

27-01-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)

Paper-II: 28-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

17

Draughtsman Grade-II

31-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 29-01-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

18

Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer

09-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 04:10 pm)

Qualifying: 09-02-2026 (09:30 am to 10:15 am), Paper-II: 10-02-2026 (09:30 am to 11:10 am)

19

Thanedar

09-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 04:10 pm)

Qualifying: 09-02-2026 (09:30 am to 10:15 am), Paper-II: 10-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 04:10 pm)

20

Executive Officer Grade-III

11-02-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Paper-II: 11-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)

21

Forest Section Officer (Mains)

12-02-2026 (02:30 pm to  05:00 pm)

Qualifying: 12-02-2026 (09:30 am to 11:10 am), Paper-II: 13-02-2026 (09:30 am to 12:00 pm), Paper-III: 13-02-2026 (02:30 pm to 05:00 pm)

APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Official Notice

According to the official APPSC exam calendar 2026, the written exam for 21 recruitment notifications will be conducted in two phases in January and February 2026. Candidates can check the official notice here:

APPSC Exam Calnedar 2026

Steps to Download the APPSC Exam Calendar 2026

Candidates who have applied for the various recruitment under the APPSC can download the exam calendar 2026 from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, in the“Announcements” section, click on the “Web note on Examination Schedule for Various Notifications - (Published on 02/12/2025)”.

  • The APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF will be opened on your screen.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference; consider printing a copy for offline review.

Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

