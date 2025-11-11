MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
List of 10 Largest Rainforests in the World

By Kriti Barua
Nov 11, 2025, 09:37 IST

Largest Rainforests in the World: The Amazon Rainforest in South America is the world's largest rainforest, spanning over 5.5 million km² across nine nations. Known as the "Lungs of the Earth", it regulates global climate, hosts unparalleled biodiversity, and is home to millions of species and indigenous communities. The second largest is the Congo Rainforest in Central Africa. Protecting these immense ecosystems is critical to the planet's oxygen supply, water cycle, and the fight against climate change.

Rainforests are lush, dense forests. They receive very high amounts of rainfall throughout the year. These vital areas are found worldwide, especially near the equator. Rainforests are hugely important for the whole planet. They are often called the "Lungs of the Earth". Rainforests host more than half of Earth's plant and animal species, making them crucial to global biodiversity. They also play a significant role in regulating our climate. Trees absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide. This helps to fight climate change.

Furthermore, rainforests are key to the global water cycle. They release moisture that helps create rain, even in distant areas. Up to 40% of the rainfall in some distant agricultural regions comes from this moisture. The loss of rainforests can cause drought and instability. In this article, we'll take a look at the list of the largest rainforests in the world, including the Amazon and the Congo Rainforest.

The Amazon Rainforest is the largest rainforest in the world. It is a tropical rainforest spanning nine countries in South America, with the largest portion in Brazil. It is famous for its immense biodiversity and covers approximately 5.5 million square kilometres (2.1 million square miles). The second largest is the Congo Rainforest in Central Africa. Here’s the list of the largest rainforests in the world:

Rank

Rainforest Name

Estimated Area (km²)

Location

1

Amazon Rainforest

5,500,000

South America (Brazil, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

2

Congo Rainforest

1,780,000

Central Africa (DR Congo, Cameroon, etc.)

3

New Guinea Rainforest

288,000

Papua New Guinea, Indonesia

4

Borneo Lowland Rain Forests

220,000

Borneo (Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei)

5

Valdivian Temperate Rainforest

248,100

Chile, Argentina

6

Eastern Australian Temperate Rainforest

222,100

Australia

7

Pacific Temperate Rainforest

60,346

Alaska, Canada, USA

8

Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra

25,000

Sumatra, Indonesia

9

Bosawás Biosphere Reserve

20,000

Nicaragua

10

Westland Temperate Rainforest

11,880

New Zealand

11

Kinabalu National Park

7,500

Malaysia

12

Monteverde Cloud Forest

10,500

Costa Rica

13

Daintree Rainforest

12,000

Australia

14

Sinharaja Forest Reserve

8,864

Sri Lanka

15

Primorye Forest

8,790

Russia

16

Hawaiian Rainforest

8,350

Hawaii, USA

17

Bukit Barisan Selatan National Park

3,568

Sumatra, Indonesia

18

Sapo National Park

1,804

Liberia

19

Khao Yai National Park

2,168

Thailand

20

Kakum National Park

375

Ghana

1. Amazon Rainforest

Amazon Rainforest Facts | One Tree Planted

The Amazon Rainforest is the largest rainforest in the world. It covers about 5.5 million square kilometres in South America. Most of the forest is in Brazil. The Amazon is home to thousands of plant and animal species, many found nowhere else. Several indigenous groups live in the rainforest. Much rainfall in South America comes from this region. The forest stores large amounts of carbon. Deforestation is a serious problem. The Amazon helps regulate the world's climate. It is often called the "lungs of the Earth".

2. Congo Rainforest

5 Cool Facts About the Congo Basin - Earth.Org Kids

The Congo Rainforest is the second-largest rainforest in the world. It stretches across central Africa. The region has a rich variety of wildlife, including gorillas, chimpanzees, and elephants. Several countries share the forest, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the main one. The Congo Basin helps regulate Africa's climate. It is a significant carbon sink. Many communities depend on the forest for food and shelter. However, logging and mining threaten its future.

3. New Guinea Rainforest

New Guinea Rainforest – Cool Earth

The New Guinea Rainforest covers parts of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. It is the third-largest rainforest on Earth. The forest is home to many unique species, including birds of paradise. New Guinea's rainforest is home to a diverse array of plants and animals. Some species are only found here. Indigenous people live in and around the forest. The land is under threat from development. Conservation efforts are needed to protect its rich biodiversity.

4. Borneo Lowland Rain Forests

Climbing into the secret world of an ancient Bornean rainforest | National Geographic

The Borneo Lowland Rain Forests are famous for their diverse wildlife. Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei share the island of Borneo. Orangutans, pygmy elephants, and unique birds live here. The rainforests are disappearing due to farming and logging. Many plants and animals are in danger. Local communities depend on the forest. Conservation projects are working to save habitats. Preserving Borneo's rainforest is vital for nature and people.

5. Valdivian Temperate Rainforest

PN Alerce Andino | Valdivian temperate rainforest

The Valdivian Temperate Rainforest is in southern Chile and parts of Argentina. It is the largest temperate rainforest in South America. Giant trees, mosses, and ferns are common here. Some forests are ancient. The area is home to rare mammals like the southern pudu, the world’s smallest deer. Conservation is essential because of logging and other threats. The forests help control the local climate and store carbon.

6. Eastern Australian Temperate Rainforest

Eastern Australian temperate forests - Wikipedia

Located in Australia, the Eastern Australian Temperate Rainforest is ancient and diverse. It contains many old and rare plant species. Tall trees, vines, and ferns create a green landscape. Unique animals live here, including rare birds and marsupials. Some parts are World Heritage Sites. The forest is threatened by clearing and climate change. Efforts are underway to protect this critical natural habitat.

7. Pacific Temperate Rainforest

Get to Know North America's Temperate Rainforests

The Pacific Temperate Rainforest runs along the Pacific coast. It stretches from Alaska to northern California. The forest is home to large trees like spruce and hemlock. Many animals live here, including bears, eagles, and salmon. The area receives a lot of rain and has a moist climate. Some land is set aside for parks and reserves. Logging is a threat in some regions.

8. Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra

Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra - UNESCO World Heritage Centre

Located in Indonesia, the Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra is recognised by UNESCO. This rainforest is rich in biodiversity. Sumatran tigers, orangutans, and rhinos live here. Many plants and animals are unique. The forest is threatened by agriculture. Conservation programmes try to save habitats and wildlife. Local communities depend on the forest.

9. Bosawás Biosphere Reserve

Growing bioenergy to restore the Bosawas | The 4 Returns Community Platform

The Bosawás Biosphere Reserve is in northern Nicaragua. It covers about 20,000 square kilometres. The reserve is very biodiverse, with hundreds of plant and animal species. UNESCO protects the area as a biosphere reserve. Indigenous groups live in the region. Farming and logging are threats. The reserve is essential for the climate and water supply. Conservation work helps keep the forest healthy.

10. Westland Temperate Rainforest

Westland Temperate Forests | One Earth

The Westland Temperate Rainforest is found in New Zealand. It spans almost 12,000 square kilometres along the west coast. The rainforest is known for lush trees, ferns, and a mild climate. Many birds and insects live here. Some parts are national parks. Tourism is popular, and visitors come for hiking and nature spots. Logging and invasive species threaten the forest.

