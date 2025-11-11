List of 10 Largest Rainforests in the World

Rainforests are lush, dense forests. They receive very high amounts of rainfall throughout the year. These vital areas are found worldwide, especially near the equator. Rainforests are hugely important for the whole planet. They are often called the "Lungs of the Earth". Rainforests host more than half of Earth's plant and animal species, making them crucial to global biodiversity. They also play a significant role in regulating our climate. Trees absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide. This helps to fight climate change. Furthermore, rainforests are key to the global water cycle. They release moisture that helps create rain, even in distant areas. Up to 40% of the rainfall in some distant agricultural regions comes from this moisture. The loss of rainforests can cause drought and instability. In this article, we'll take a look at the list of the largest rainforests in the world, including the Amazon and the Congo Rainforest.

List of Largest Rainforests in the World The Amazon Rainforest is the largest rainforest in the world. It is a tropical rainforest spanning nine countries in South America, with the largest portion in Brazil. It is famous for its immense biodiversity and covers approximately 5.5 million square kilometres (2.1 million square miles). The second largest is the Congo Rainforest in Central Africa. Here’s the list of the largest rainforests in the world: Rank Rainforest Name Estimated Area (km²) Location 1 Amazon Rainforest 5,500,000 South America (Brazil, Peru, Colombia, etc.) 2 Congo Rainforest 1,780,000 Central Africa (DR Congo, Cameroon, etc.) 3 New Guinea Rainforest 288,000 Papua New Guinea, Indonesia 4 Borneo Lowland Rain Forests 220,000 Borneo (Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei) 5 Valdivian Temperate Rainforest 248,100 Chile, Argentina 6 Eastern Australian Temperate Rainforest 222,100 Australia 7 Pacific Temperate Rainforest 60,346 Alaska, Canada, USA 8 Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra 25,000 Sumatra, Indonesia 9 Bosawás Biosphere Reserve 20,000 Nicaragua 10 Westland Temperate Rainforest 11,880 New Zealand 11 Kinabalu National Park 7,500 Malaysia 12 Monteverde Cloud Forest 10,500 Costa Rica 13 Daintree Rainforest 12,000 Australia 14 Sinharaja Forest Reserve 8,864 Sri Lanka 15 Primorye Forest 8,790 Russia 16 Hawaiian Rainforest 8,350 Hawaii, USA 17 Bukit Barisan Selatan National Park 3,568 Sumatra, Indonesia 18 Sapo National Park 1,804 Liberia 19 Khao Yai National Park 2,168 Thailand 20 Kakum National Park 375 Ghana

1. Amazon Rainforest The Amazon Rainforest is the largest rainforest in the world. It covers about 5.5 million square kilometres in South America. Most of the forest is in Brazil. The Amazon is home to thousands of plant and animal species, many found nowhere else. Several indigenous groups live in the rainforest. Much rainfall in South America comes from this region. The forest stores large amounts of carbon. Deforestation is a serious problem. The Amazon helps regulate the world's climate. It is often called the "lungs of the Earth". 2. Congo Rainforest The Congo Rainforest is the second-largest rainforest in the world. It stretches across central Africa. The region has a rich variety of wildlife, including gorillas, chimpanzees, and elephants. Several countries share the forest, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the main one. The Congo Basin helps regulate Africa's climate. It is a significant carbon sink. Many communities depend on the forest for food and shelter. However, logging and mining threaten its future.

3. New Guinea Rainforest The New Guinea Rainforest covers parts of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. It is the third-largest rainforest on Earth. The forest is home to many unique species, including birds of paradise. New Guinea's rainforest is home to a diverse array of plants and animals. Some species are only found here. Indigenous people live in and around the forest. The land is under threat from development. Conservation efforts are needed to protect its rich biodiversity. 4. Borneo Lowland Rain Forests The Borneo Lowland Rain Forests are famous for their diverse wildlife. Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei share the island of Borneo. Orangutans, pygmy elephants, and unique birds live here. The rainforests are disappearing due to farming and logging. Many plants and animals are in danger. Local communities depend on the forest. Conservation projects are working to save habitats. Preserving Borneo's rainforest is vital for nature and people.

5. Valdivian Temperate Rainforest The Valdivian Temperate Rainforest is in southern Chile and parts of Argentina. It is the largest temperate rainforest in South America. Giant trees, mosses, and ferns are common here. Some forests are ancient. The area is home to rare mammals like the southern pudu, the world’s smallest deer. Conservation is essential because of logging and other threats. The forests help control the local climate and store carbon. 6. Eastern Australian Temperate Rainforest Located in Australia, the Eastern Australian Temperate Rainforest is ancient and diverse. It contains many old and rare plant species. Tall trees, vines, and ferns create a green landscape. Unique animals live here, including rare birds and marsupials. Some parts are World Heritage Sites. The forest is threatened by clearing and climate change. Efforts are underway to protect this critical natural habitat.

7. Pacific Temperate Rainforest The Pacific Temperate Rainforest runs along the Pacific coast. It stretches from Alaska to northern California. The forest is home to large trees like spruce and hemlock. Many animals live here, including bears, eagles, and salmon. The area receives a lot of rain and has a moist climate. Some land is set aside for parks and reserves. Logging is a threat in some regions. 8. Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra Located in Indonesia, the Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra is recognised by UNESCO. This rainforest is rich in biodiversity. Sumatran tigers, orangutans, and rhinos live here. Many plants and animals are unique. The forest is threatened by agriculture. Conservation programmes try to save habitats and wildlife. Local communities depend on the forest.