Yearender 2025: Major Changes in School and College Education highlights the key updates introduced in India’s education system during the year. These changes were made to reduce student stress, improve the quality of learning, and make education more flexible and fair. In school education, CBSE announced important reforms such as holding Class 10 board exams twice a year and strengthening student support systems. New rules were also introduced in Delhi to regulate school fees and protect parents’ interests. In higher education, UGC introduced new regulations for college degrees, simplified foreign degree recognition, and encouraged flexible admission systems. Together, these steps show that India is gradually moving towards a more student-friendly and transparent education system. Check this article for complete details.

Major Changes in School Education (2025) Class 10 Board Exams to Be Held Twice a Year One of the major changes in school education announced in 2025 was the introduction of a new examination system for CBSE Class 10. As per the draft guidelines released in 2025, CBSE decided that from 2026, Class 10 board examinations will be conducted twice a year. Under this system, students will appear for a main examination and will also have the option to take an improvement examination within the same academic year. This initiative aims to reduce examination stress and provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their performance without losing an academic year. CBSE Focus on Exam Reforms and Student Support CBSE focused on improving the overall examination system to make it more student-friendly. The aim was not just to focus on marks, but also on students’ mental and emotional well-being.

CBSE worked on making question papers easier to understand and included more questions that test understanding instead of memorisation. The board also increased the use of technology in exams and results and strengthened counselling and emotional support services to help students handle exam stress better. CBSE Curriculum 2025–26 Continued CBSE continued the 2025–26 curriculum without sudden changes. This helped schools, teachers, and students plan studies properly. The curriculum focuses on: Clear concepts

Real-life examples

Balanced exams CBSE Curriculum Highlights (2025–26) Topic Details Learning style Understanding-based Exam pattern Mixed questions Syllabus change Very limited Skill focus Practical learning School Fee Regulation in Delhi In 2025, the Delhi Government introduced an important rule on school fees. Private schools were asked to form School-Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRC) for the 2025–26 session. This step was taken to prevent unfair fee hikes, improve transparency in school finances, and protect the interests of parents and students.

Fee Regulation Committee Overview Point Information Applies to Private schools Location Delhi Session 2025–26 Purpose Fee control Major Changes in College / Higher Education (2025) UGC UG/PG Minimum Standards Regulations, 2025 In 2025, the UGC Minimum Standards Regulations brought important changes to college education in India. Under these rules, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees became more flexible. Students can now leave a course and rejoin later without losing their progress, as learning is counted through a credit system. These regulations also ensure that colleges across India follow similar academic standards, making degrees more uniform and student-friendly. Feature Meaning Multiple Entry/Exit Leave and return later Credit system Marks stored as credits Degree levels Certificate, Diploma, Degree Flexibility Learn at own pace

Push for Biannual Admissions In 2025, colleges discussed allowing admissions twice a year instead of only once. This helps: Students who miss one admission cycle

Working students

Students who drop out and return Though not compulsory yet, this idea shows future flexibility in college education. Foreign Degree Recognition Through UGC Portal Many Indian students study abroad. Earlier, getting their degrees accepted in India was slow and confusing. In 2025, UGC introduced: An online portal

Faster approval

Clear rules This made foreign degree recognition easier and quicker. IIM (Amendment) Bill, 2025: IIM Guwahati In 2025, Parliament passed a law to establish Indian Institute of Management Guwahati. This is important because: It improves education in North-East India

More students get access to top institutes

It supports regional development

Debate on Teacher Appointment Rules UGC also released draft rules for: Teacher qualifications

Appointments

Promotions These rules created debate among states and universities. Though not finalised, they became a major education topic in 2025. QR Codes on Degrees (Rajasthan Example) To prevent fake degrees and certificates, Rajasthan introduced QR codes on university degrees and marksheets. These QR codes allow anyone to quickly check and verify documents online. This system makes verification faster and safer. It helps reduce fraud, saves time during admissions or job checks, and increases trust in academic certificates. Seeing its benefits, many other states may adopt this system in the future. Quick Takeaway: What Changed in 2025? In 2025, several important steps were taken to improve education in India. These changes affected both schools and colleges, focusing on better learning and student support.