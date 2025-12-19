Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an essential study resource for students preparing for the upcoming 2nd PUC board examination. With the exam approaching, students are advised to focus on structured and consistent preparation rather than last-minute revision.
The model question paper is prepared according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It helps students understand the types of questions asked, marks distribution, and overall difficulty level of the paper. Regular practice with the Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025–2026 improves reading, writing, and grammar skills, enhances time management, and boosts confidence for the final examination.
Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights
Students can check the key highlights and important details of the Karnataka II PUC English Model Question Paper 2025–2026 in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–2026
|
Subject
|
English
|
Class
|
2nd PUC
|
Conducting Authority
|
Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka
|
Academic Session
|
2025–2026
|
Type of Paper
|
Model Question Paper
|
Medium of Paper
|
English
|
Paper Structure
|
Objective questions, grammar, comprehension, and literature-based questions
|
Availability
|
Online (PDF format)
|
Official Website
|
dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025-26
Paper I
|
Question Number
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
PART-A
|
10
|
1
|
(i) Juliet does not describe the night as _________________ .
a. garish
b. loving
c. gentle
d. black browed
(ii) In ‘Too Dear!’, ______________was the initial punishment given to the criminal.
a. life imprisonment
b. death sentence
c. temporary stay in lock up
d. grant of pension
(iii) According to the speaker of 'On Children', Life does not tarry with ________.
a . today
b. tomorrow
c. yesterday
d. day after tomorrow
(iv) Dona Laura enters the park, accompanied by_____ in the play ‘A Sunny Morning’.
a. Juanito
b. guard
c. Don Gonzalo
d. Petra
(v) In ‘The Gardener’, the rivalry between Tammanna and Basavaiah started moving from visible to abstract domain when Tammanna thought of ___________.
a. composing his experiences as ballads and singing them
b. taking the recourse to the police
c. taking the case to the court of law
d. asking some persons to attack Basavaiah
(vi) Borges believes that 'Poetic act' happens when i. the poet writes it ii. the reader reads it
a. Only i is correct
b. Only ii is correct
c. Both i and ii are correct.
d. Neither i nor ii is correct
(vii) Complete the analogy with reference to ‘Japan And Brazil Through a Traveller's Eye’. Driver : Hunter :: Pedestrian : _____________
a. Pray
b. Prey
c. Play
d. Predator
(viii) In 'The Voter', Roof was a very popular man in his village because___________.
a. he supported both PAP and POP.
b. he was an expert in whispering campaign.
c. he never abandoned his village to seek work in towns.
d. he offered two shillings during election campaign
(ix) According to Sainath, more than economic aspect, _______________, that the cycling brings is vital for rural women of Pudukkottai.
a. self-respect
b. mobility
c. social sanction
d. leisure time
(x) Which is the odd pair among the following?
a. Jesus and the Samaria woman
b. Panchamas and Untouchables
c. Village and the Wada
d. Suvarthamma and Bisleri
(xi) Fill in the blanks with the passive form of the verb given in brackets.
The ministers felt it difficult to carry out the death sentence. Therefore, it ____ (decide) to alter it to one of imprisonment for life. This ____ (inform) to the prince and he agreed to this. The criminal ____ (keep) in the prison and they placed a guard over him.
(xii) Fill in the blanks by choosing the appropriate expressions given in brackets. (in a fix, given up, face lit up)
Roof's _______ when he was offered money to vote for Maduka. But on the day of election, he was ___________and decided to vote both Marcus and Maduka.
(xiii) Read the following paragraph and match the pronouns in Side A with the nouns/noun phrases in Side B they refer to.
Mother Teresa was born on 26thAugust 1910 in Skopje, which (a) is in Macedonia now. Her (b) father was Nikola Bojaxhiu, who (c) was a simple businessman. She (d) was a beautiful and hard working girl who was fond of singing. She went to Ireland where (e) she began learning English before travelling to Kolkata.
A B
(Pronouns) (Nouns/Noun phrases)
a. Which (i) Mother Teresa
b. Her (ii) Nikola Bojaxhin
c. who (iii) Ireland
d. She (iv) Skopje
e. Where (v) Kolkata
(vi) Mother Teresa's
Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF
Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:
|
Papers
|
Download PDF
|
Paper I
|
Paper II
|
Paper III
Steps to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025-26
Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:
Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.
Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC English Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.
Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.
Benefits of Solving Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025-26
Solving the Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025–2026 regularly can make a big difference in your exam preparation. Below are the key benefits explained in a practical, simple, and student-friendly way:
-
Clear Understanding of Exam Pattern: Model question papers help students understand the latest exam pattern, question types, and marks distribution, so there are no surprises in the final exam.
-
Better Grasp of Important Topics: By practising model papers, students can identify which chapters, prose, poetry, and grammar topics are asked frequently in the exam.
-
Improves Reading and Writing Skills: English requires strong reading comprehension and well-structured answers. Solving model papers improves comprehension speed, vocabulary usage, and answer presentation.
-
Boosts Confidence Before the Exam: Regular practice reduces exam fear and builds confidence, as students become familiar with the question format and difficulty level.
-
Enhances Time Management: Attempting the paper within the given time helps students learn how to manage time properly during the actual exam.
-
Helps Identify Weak Areas: Model papers help students find their weak sections, such as grammar, comprehension, or long answers, so they can focus more on improvement.
-
Improves Answer Writing Accuracy: Practising with model papers teaches students how to write precise and relevant answers as per the marking scheme.
-
Strengthens Grammar and Language Usage: Regular practice sharpens grammar concepts, sentence formation, and overall language fluency.
-
Supports Smart Revision: Model question papers act as a quick revision tool before exams by covering all important syllabus topics in one place.
-
Prepares Students for Board-Level Questions: Since model papers are designed as per the board syllabus, they help students get ready for real board exam-level questions.
Regular practice with the Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Paper 2025–2026 helps students prepare in a structured and confident manner. It strengthens concepts, improves performance, and ensures better readiness for the final PUC English examination.
Also check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation