Karnataka 2nd PUC English Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

1

(i) Juliet does not describe the night as _________________ . a. garish b. loving c. gentle d. black browed (ii) In ‘Too Dear!’, ______________was the initial punishment given to the criminal. a. life imprisonment b. death sentence c. temporary stay in lock up d. grant of pension (iii) According to the speaker of 'On Children', Life does not tarry with ________. a . today b. tomorrow c. yesterday d. day after tomorrow (iv) Dona Laura enters the park, accompanied by_____ in the play ‘A Sunny Morning’. a. Juanito b. guard c. Don Gonzalo d. Petra (v) In ‘The Gardener’, the rivalry between Tammanna and Basavaiah started moving from visible to abstract domain when Tammanna thought of ___________. a. composing his experiences as ballads and singing them b. taking the recourse to the police c. taking the case to the court of law d. asking some persons to attack Basavaiah (vi) Borges believes that 'Poetic act' happens when i. the poet writes it ii. the reader reads it a. Only i is correct b. Only ii is correct c. Both i and ii are correct. d. Neither i nor ii is correct (vii) Complete the analogy with reference to ‘Japan And Brazil Through a Traveller's Eye’. Driver : Hunter :: Pedestrian : _____________ a. Pray b. Prey c. Play d. Predator (viii) In 'The Voter', Roof was a very popular man in his village because___________. a. he supported both PAP and POP. b. he was an expert in whispering campaign. c. he never abandoned his village to seek work in towns. d. he offered two shillings during election campaign (ix) According to Sainath, more than economic aspect, _______________, that the cycling brings is vital for rural women of Pudukkottai. a. self-respect b. mobility c. social sanction d. leisure time (x) Which is the odd pair among the following? a. Jesus and the Samaria woman b. Panchamas and Untouchables c. Village and the Wada d. Suvarthamma and Bisleri (xi) Fill in the blanks with the passive form of the verb given in brackets. The ministers felt it difficult to carry out the death sentence. Therefore, it ____ (decide) to alter it to one of imprisonment for life. This ____ (inform) to the prince and he agreed to this. The criminal ____ (keep) in the prison and they placed a guard over him. (xii) Fill in the blanks by choosing the appropriate expressions given in brackets. (in a fix, given up, face lit up) Roof's _______ when he was offered money to vote for Maduka. But on the day of election, he was ___________and decided to vote both Marcus and Maduka. (xiii) Read the following paragraph and match the pronouns in Side A with the nouns/noun phrases in Side B they refer to. Mother Teresa was born on 26thAugust 1910 in Skopje, which (a) is in Macedonia now. Her (b) father was Nikola Bojaxhiu, who (c) was a simple businessman. She (d) was a beautiful and hard working girl who was fond of singing. She went to Ireland where (e) she began learning English before travelling to Kolkata. A B (Pronouns) (Nouns/Noun phrases) a. Which (i) Mother Teresa b. Her (ii) Nikola Bojaxhin c. who (iii) Ireland d. She (iv) Skopje e. Where (v) Kolkata (vi) Mother Teresa's