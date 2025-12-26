UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 26, 2025, 10:09 IST

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a comprehensive guide designed by the DPUE to streamline student preparation for the final board exams. This resource provides an in-depth look at the exam blueprint, emphasizing the weightage of critical units like Genetics, Biotechnology, and Ecology. By working through these papers, students can master the art of writing precise, point-wise answers and practicing essential biological diagrams.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a vital study companion for students aiming to master the vast medical and biological concepts required for the board exams. As the academic year progresses, students are advised to shift from passive reading to active, diagram-based practice and conceptual mapping. This structured approach ensures a thorough understanding of life sciences, moving beyond last-minute memorization.

This model paper is expertly crafted in line with the latest syllabus and evaluation guidelines from the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It provides a clear roadmap of the exam structure, detailing the marks distribution for essential units such as Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology in Human Welfare, and Ecology. Utilizing this resource helps students identify high-weightage chapters and understand the specific requirements for long-form descriptive answers.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology 2026: Key Highlights

Events

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–2026

Subject

Biology

Class

2nd PUC

Conducting Authority

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Academic Session

2025–2026

Theory Marks

70

No. of Questions

44

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Sections

5 (Section: A,B,C,D  & E)

Type of Paper

Model Question Paper

Availability

Online (PDF format)

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Papers

Download PDF

Paper I

Download PDF

Paper II

Download PDF

Paper III

Download PDF

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

