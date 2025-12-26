Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

This model paper is expertly crafted in line with the latest syllabus and evaluation guidelines from the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It provides a clear roadmap of the exam structure, detailing the marks distribution for essential units such as Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology in Human Welfare, and Ecology. Utilizing this resource helps students identify high-weightage chapters and understand the specific requirements for long-form descriptive answers.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a vital study companion for students aiming to master the vast medical and biological concepts required for the board exams. As the academic year progresses, students are advised to shift from passive reading to active, diagram-based practice and conceptual mapping. This structured approach ensures a thorough understanding of life sciences, moving beyond last-minute memorization.

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

No. of Questions

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Biology Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

Also Check:

Karnataka II PUC MODEL QUESTION PAPER 2025-2026: All Subjects