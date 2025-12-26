UGC NET Admit Card 2025
JKBOSE Result 2025: JK Board Class 10th, 12th Oct/Nov Session Result Soon, Check Date, Link at jkbose.nic.in

Dec 26, 2025, 10:45 IST

JKBOSE Result 2025 for Oct/Nov Session: Check live updates on Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10th and 12th results. Direct result link, date, and steps to download the marksheet at jkbose.nic.in.

Key Points

  • JKBOSE class 10, 12 October, November 2025 results expected soon
  • Result link to be available at jkbose.nic.in
  • Log in using the registration number and roll number to check result

JKBOSE Result 2025: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education is expected to release the JKBOSE class 10, 12 Oct/Nov 2025 session results soon. The results will be announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results using their registration number and roll number.

To download the JKBOSE 10th and 12th exam 2026, students can visit the official website and log in with their registration number and roll number. Candidates must make sure they download the scorecard through the link available online. 

JKBOSE 10th 12th October/ November 2025 result will be available on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided to download the scorecard.

JKBOSE 10th 12th October/ November 2025 Result Date and Time

The date and time for the release of the JKBOSE class 10 and class 12 exams will be confirmed by officials soon. The notification regarding the results will be available on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. 

JKBOSE 10th 12th Result 2025: Steps to Check Results

The link for students to check their JKBOSE 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to checkthe  results

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE Oct/Nov 10th 12th result link

Step 3: Log in using the registration number and roll number

Step 4: The JKBOSE result will be announced

Step 5: Download the results for further reference


