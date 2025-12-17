CBSE Class 9 Social Science Sample Paper 2026 with Solutions: Download Free PDF

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Sample Paper 2026 with Solutions: CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in February or March 2026, and students should now focus on smart and planned preparation. Social Science is a subject that requires a clear understanding of concepts from History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, along with regular practice.
Solving the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Sample Paper 2026 with Solutions helps students become familiar with the latest exam pattern, question types, and marks distribution as per the updated syllabus. These sample papers also improve time management, answer-writing skills, and confidence. Students are advised to be well aware of the syllabus and practice sample papers regularly to score better marks in the final examination.
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Sample Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights
Students preparing for the upcoming examination can check the table below to understand the key highlights of the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Sample Paper 2025–26.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Exam Name
|
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Examination
|
Class
|
Class 9
|
Subject
|
Social Science
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Exam Year
|
2026
|
Exam Dates
|
February – March 2026 (Expected)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Question Paper Type
|
Sample Paper with Solutions
|
Official Website
|
cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Sample Paper 2025-26
|
Question Number
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
(SECTION-A: MCQ)
|
1
|
Suppose you are visiting a region that is made of hard rocks, has rolling hills, and is rich in minerals. This region is most likely part of:
A. The Northern Plains
B. The Peninsular Plateau
C. The Himalayan Mountains
D. The Coastal Plains
|
1
|
2
|
What was the main demand of the 1905 revolutionaries?
A. Formation of a Duma (Parliament)
B. Right to vote
D. Nationalization of banks
|
1
|
3
|
Analyze the reason why industrial workers in Russia supported socialist ideas more than other classes:
A. They owned factories
B. They wanted to protect their privileges
C. They faced poor working conditions, low wages, and long hours
D. They were allies of the Tsar
|
1
|
4
|
Read the following statements and choose the correct option:
Statement I: The apartheid system in South Africa allowed all races equal rights.
|
1
|
5
|
If the Constitution had not guaranteed equality before law, what would be the likely outcome? 1
A. The rich and powerful might escape justice while the poor suffer
B. All citizens would enjoy equal protection of the law
C. Only the Prime Minister would be punished
D. More people would participate in the judiciary
|
1
|
6
|
Ravi works in a field, sows seeds, and harvests crops. However, he does not earn any wages. He works on his family’s land. What kind of employment is this?
A. Formal Employment
B. Informal Employment
C. Disguised Unemployment
D. Seasonal Employment
|
1
|
(SECTION-B)
VERY SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS
|
7
|
Female literacy in India is still far behind the men. Explain any two reasons for this gap.
|
2
|
8
|
Why were socialist against private property?
|
2
|
9
|
How values of freedom struggle were embedded in the Preamble of the Indian constitution?
|
2
|
(SECTION-C)
SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS
|
10
|
On what terms did the blacks agreed upon while making a Constitution for South Africa?
|
3
|
11
|
Analyse the consequences of the October Revolution1917?
|
3
|
(SECTION-D: Case Study)
|
12
|
In India, the Northern mountains are the major sources of water and forest wealth. What negative effects can result from uncontrolled exploitation of water and forest resources of the mountains?
|
5
|
13
|
Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow: (1+1+2=4)
Rampur was a small, backward village in Bihar with a population of around 4,000 people. The majority of the population was dependent on agriculture, and most of the land was owned by a few rich landlords. Education and healthcare facilities were poor. Children, especially girls, would drop out of school early. Many people were unemployed or worked as casual laborers in nearby towns. The village had a very low literacy rate and high infant mortality.
In 2016, a group of social workers and NGOs began working in Rampur with the support of the government. They established a health center, conducted awareness programs about hygiene and nutrition, and opened adult literacy classes. A government skill development center was opened under the Skill India Mission. Women were encouraged to join Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and start small businesses like stitching, pickle-making, and dairy farming. The local school was upgraded, and children were provided with midday meals, free textbooks, and scholarships.
By 2021, there was a visible change in Rampur. The literacy rate increased to 82%. Many youths got jobs after training in skills like plumbing, computer repair, and tailoring. Women became financially independent, and many families moved above the poverty line. The overall health of the village also improved, with reduced child mortality and better hygiene.
1. What are the economic activities performed by people of Rampur?
2. Why is education considered an important part of human capital formation?
3. How did these steps help improve the economic condition of the village?
|
4
|
14
|
Locate and label the following items on the given map with appropriate symbols, Vindhya mountain ranges
(i)Kanchan junga
(ii) Coromandel coastal plains
|
3
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Sample Paper 2025-26 Solutions
|
1
|
B. The Peninsular Plateau
|
2
|
A. Formation of a Duma (Parliament)
|
3
|
C. They faced poor working conditions, low wages, and long hours
|
4
|
D. Only Statement II is true
|
5
|
A. The rich and powerful might escape justice while the poor suffer
|
6
|
C. Disguised Unemployment
|
7
|
The female literacy rate in India is low due to several reasons.
(i) Indian society has traditionally been male-dominated. Because of historical and cultural factors, men and women have been assigned different roles within the family.
(ii) Girls’ education is often discouraged due to cultural beliefs, as it is commonly thought that men will work outside the home while women are expected to take care of household responsibilities.
|
8
|
Socialists opposed private property because they believed that property owners cared only about their own profit and ignored the welfare of the workers who actually made the property productive.
|
9
|
The values that inspired and guided India’s freedom struggle, and were strengthened by it, became the foundation of Indian democracy. These values are clearly reflected in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and guide all its articles. The Constitution begins with a brief statement of these fundamental values, which is known as the Preamble of India.
|
10
|
After two years of detailed discussion and debate, they framed one of the finest constitutions in the world. This Constitution granted its citizens some of the most extensive rights available in any country.
They also agreed that while finding solutions to problems, no one should be excluded or treated as an enemy. Everyone, regardless of their past actions or beliefs, should be included and allowed to be a part of the solution.
|
11
|
Land was declared social property, allowing peasants to take over land from the nobility. The Bolsheviks also quickly took control of major industries and banks, bringing them under state ownership and management.
|
12
|
Biodiversity will be seriously affected if water and forest resources are exploited without control. Such exploitation can destroy natural habitats of animals and lead to climatic changes over time. Therefore, natural resources in mountainous regions must be used carefully to maintain ecological balance. Only a limited amount of water and forest resources should be utilized, and trees should be planted regularly to replace those that are cut down, ensuring the protection of the environment.
|
13
|
Solving sample papers is one of the best ways to prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam 2026. Regular practice boosts confidence, reduces exam fear, and helps students score better in the final examination.
