CBSE Class 9 Social Science Sample Paper 2026 with Solutions: Download Free PDF

Suppose you are visiting a region that is made of hard rocks, has rolling hills, and is rich in minerals. This region is most likely part of:

What was the main demand of the 1905 revolutionaries?

Analyze the reason why industrial workers in Russia supported socialist ideas more than other classes:

Statement I: The apartheid system in South Africa allowed all races equal rights. Statement II: Nelson Mandela fought against apartheid. A. Both statements are true B. Both statements are false C. Only Statement I is true D. Only Statement II is true

C. Only the Prime Minister would be punished

A. The rich and powerful might escape justice while the poor suffer

If the Constitution had not guaranteed equality before law, what would be the likely outcome? 1

Ravi works in a field, sows seeds, and harvests crops. However, he does not earn any wages. He works on his family’s land. What kind of employment is this?

Female literacy in India is still far behind the men. Explain any two reasons for this gap.

How values of freedom struggle were embedded in the Preamble of the Indian constitution?

On what terms did the blacks agreed upon while making a Constitution for South Africa?

In India, the Northern mountains are the major sources of water and forest wealth. What negative effects can result from uncontrolled exploitation of water and forest resources of the mountains?

13

Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow: (1+1+2=4) Rampur was a small, backward village in Bihar with a population of around 4,000 people. The majority of the population was dependent on agriculture, and most of the land was owned by a few rich landlords. Education and healthcare facilities were poor. Children, especially girls, would drop out of school early. Many people were unemployed or worked as casual laborers in nearby towns. The village had a very low literacy rate and high infant mortality. In 2016, a group of social workers and NGOs began working in Rampur with the support of the government. They established a health center, conducted awareness programs about hygiene and nutrition, and opened adult literacy classes. A government skill development center was opened under the Skill India Mission. Women were encouraged to join Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and start small businesses like stitching, pickle-making, and dairy farming. The local school was upgraded, and children were provided with midday meals, free textbooks, and scholarships. By 2021, there was a visible change in Rampur. The literacy rate increased to 82%. Many youths got jobs after training in skills like plumbing, computer repair, and tailoring. Women became financially independent, and many families moved above the poverty line. The overall health of the village also improved, with reduced child mortality and better hygiene. 1. What are the economic activities performed by people of Rampur? 2. Why is education considered an important part of human capital formation? 3. How did these steps help improve the economic condition of the village?