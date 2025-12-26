CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
BSEB DElEd 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at bsebdeled.com

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 26, 2025, 09:02 IST

Bihar DElEd 2026 registration dates have been extended. Candidates can now apply for DElEd 2026 through the link available on the official website. Check latest updates here.

Key Points

  • The last date to apply for Bihar DElEd 2026 is January 9
  • Submit applications at bsebdeled.com
  • Category wise registration fee to be submitted before deadline

BSEB DElEd 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date for candidates to register for Bihar DElEd 2026. As per the details available, the last date for candidates to register for Bihar DElEd 2026 is January 9, 2026. Candidates who have yet to complete the online registration and application process must make sure to visit the official website.

To register, candidates can visit the official website and register through the registration link on the website. Candidates are required to click on the new registration link and enter all the required details before filling out the application form. Along with the application form, candidates also need to submit the category-wise application fee online. 

BSEB DElEd 2026 Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for Bihar DElEd 2026

The link for eligible candidates to apply for Bihar DElEd 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar DElEd 2026

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

BSEB DElEd 2026 Registration Fee 

The registration fee for Bihar DElEd 2026 is to be submitted in the online mode. It must be noted that until the fee is submitted, the applications will not be considered complete. 

Category

Fee

General, EWS, BC, and EBC

Rs 960

SC, ST, and PwD

Rs 760

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

