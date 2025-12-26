BSEB DElEd 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at bsebdeled.com

BSEB DElEd 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date for candidates to register for Bihar DElEd 2026. As per the details available, the last date for candidates to register for Bihar DElEd 2026 is January 9, 2026. Candidates who have yet to complete the online registration and application process must make sure to visit the official website.

To register, candidates can visit the official website and register through the registration link on the website. Candidates are required to click on the new registration link and enter all the required details before filling out the application form. Along with the application form, candidates also need to submit the category-wise application fee online.

BSEB DElEd 2026 Registration - Click Here