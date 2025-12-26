BSEB DElEd 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at bsebdeled.com

Key Points
- The last date to apply for Bihar DElEd 2026 is January 9
- Submit applications at bsebdeled.com
- Category wise registration fee to be submitted before deadline
BSEB DElEd 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date for candidates to register for Bihar DElEd 2026. As per the details available, the last date for candidates to register for Bihar DElEd 2026 is January 9, 2026. Candidates who have yet to complete the online registration and application process must make sure to visit the official website.
To register, candidates can visit the official website and register through the registration link on the website. Candidates are required to click on the new registration link and enter all the required details before filling out the application form. Along with the application form, candidates also need to submit the category-wise application fee online.
BSEB DElEd 2026 Registration - Click Here
Steps to Register for Bihar DElEd 2026
The link for eligible candidates to apply for Bihar DElEd 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar DElEd 2026
Step 2: Click on new registration
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
BSEB DElEd 2026 Registration Fee
The registration fee for Bihar DElEd 2026 is to be submitted in the online mode. It must be noted that until the fee is submitted, the applications will not be considered complete.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General, EWS, BC, and EBC
|
Rs 960
|
SC, ST, and PwD
|
Rs 760
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation