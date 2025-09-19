You have 140+ IQ if you can find the mistake in 5 seconds!

IQ tests have become highly popular on the web and are regarded as an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. IQ tests are simple brain teasers that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles engage your brain and test your logical and analytical abilities. With regular practice, you will likely develop better problem-solving skills and a sharper brain. Do you have the sharpest eyes? Let’s find out! Spot 3 differences in the old man drinking water pictures in 31 seconds! IQ Test: Find the Mistake in 5 Seconds Source: Brightside This IQ test, presented in the form of a picture, will test your visual skills and intelligence. While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not.

There is one mistake in the picture, and only those with high attention to detail can spot that mistake in 5 seconds. Can you? Your time starts now! Look at the image and see if you can spot anything unusual. If you have a high IQ and a sharp eye for detail, you can easily spot the mistake in the picture. Have you spotted the mistake? Time is running out, so act quickly. Did you find the mistake? Keep looking; it is right there. And... Time’s up. Congratulations to those who have found the mistake in 5 seconds. You people are among the top 1% with excellent observation skills. For those who are still unable to find the mistake. Do not worry; the answer is provided below. Check out the solution now! Keep practising more of such puzzles so that you can improve your observation skills. Only 3% with 20/20 vision can find the tomato in 6 seconds!