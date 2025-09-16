Only 3% with 20/20 vision can find the tomato in 6 seconds!

Brain teasers are one of the most in-demand puzzle challenges on the web. These are simple images that test the limits of your brain. By engaging the brain, these puzzles serve as an excellent medium for improving attention span and boosting critical thinking skills.
Brain teasers can be presented in various forms, including math puzzles, simple pictures that challenge readers to find a mistake, or odd one out puzzles.
Do you have razor-sharp eyes?
Test your visual skills with this brain teaser puzzle now!
You’ve 150+ IQ level if you can solve the math puzzle in 5 seconds!
Brain Teaser: Find the Tomato in 6 Seconds
Brain teaser puzzles trick our eyes and require you to pay attention to the problem to find a solution. These puzzles not only test your intelligence but also your attention to detail.
A similar brain teaser puzzle challenge is presented before you, which will test how sharp your visual skills are.
In the picture shared above, you can see a grid filled with apples.
While all of them appear to be similar, they are not.
There is a tomato hiding amongst the apples.
Can you find it in 6 seconds?
Your time starts now!
It may appear very simple at first, but it isn’t.
You must possess a keen focus and a high level of intelligence to spot the tomato in 6 seconds.
Someone with excellent attention to detail will be able to do that.
If you are one of those, you will be among the 3% of people with the sharpest eyes.
Pay close attention to the image to find subtle clues; look carefully.
Experts suggest that people who can solve brain teasers usually have a high IQ, sharp reasoning, and excellent problem-solving skills.
Have you found the tomato?
Hurry up!
Not much time left.
Two…
One….
And...
Time’s up.
How many of you have found the tomato in the picture within the time limit?
Congratulations to you if you are one of them; you have the sharpest eyes and brain.
Those who couldn’t complete the challenge can check out the answer below.
Only 1% of the brightest minds can spot 84 in 7 seconds!
Brain Teaser: Solution
The tomato can be spotted on the bottom of the 11th column. Its red colour blends in with the apples, making it difficult to spot at first glance.
Have you spotted the tomato?
If you enjoyed this brain teaser challenge, make sure to share it with your friends, family, and coworkers to see who spots the tomato first.
Before you leave, try out some other puzzle challenges to boost your brain function.
Recommended Reading
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation