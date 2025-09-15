You’ve 150+ IQ level if you can solve the math puzzle in 5 seconds!

Brain teasers are excellent puzzle games for providing the brain with an effective mental workout. Math puzzles are a type of brain teaser that requires you to find the missing value. These types of brain teasers test your logical and analytical thinking capabilities.
Math puzzles help assess the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by presenting a challenge in the form of a missing value. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.
Do you think your brain is sharp enough to solve this math puzzle in 5 seconds?
Attempt and find out now!
Brain Teaser: Solve the Math Puzzle in 5 Seconds
In the image shared above, a math puzzle is depicted where the final step is missing the value.
The challenge for the readers is to solve the math puzzle by finding the missing value in 5 seconds.
Can you?
Your time starts now!
Experts suggest that people who can solve such brain teasers have excellent logical and analytical skills.
Practising brain teasers regularly sharpens cognitive abilities and problem-solving skills, and is helpful to prevent cognitive decline in older age.
Were you able to find the missing value?
Check the problem and see if you can determine the pattern.
The time is running out.
Hurry up.
The last few seconds remain...
And...
Time's up!
How many of you have successfully solved the math puzzle?
You people have an IQ level of 150+ if you are one of those who solved the math puzzle in 5 seconds.
Others who couldn’t find the missing value can check out the solution provided below.
Brain Teaser: Solution
The solution to this math puzzle is as follows:
We can see that
Strawberry + Strawberry + Strawberry = 30
3 Strawberry = 30
Strawberry = 10
Custard Apple + Custard Apple + Strawberry = 20
2 Custard Apple + 10 = 20
2 Custard Apple = 10
Custard Apple = 5
Orange + Orange + Custard Apple = 13
2 Orange + 5 = 13
2 Orange = 8
Orange = 4
Now,
Orange + Strawberry + Custard Apple = ??
4 + 10 + 5 = 19
That was fun, right?
Now, share this with your friends and family to see how fast they can solve this math puzzle.
If you loved this brain teaser challenge, remember to try some specially curated puzzles to test your brain and eyes.
