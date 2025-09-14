Spot 3 differences in the school kids waiting at the bus stop pictures in 29 seconds!

Spot the difference puzzles are one of the most popular brain games on the web. These puzzles are fun to engage with and highly addictive, making them perfect for those seeking the thrill of a puzzle challenge, as well as for those looking to test their observational skills.

The premise of spot the difference puzzles is simple: you will be presented with two identical pictures. However, don’t be fooled; they are not identical, although they may appear to be.

Do you have the gift of sharp eyes?

Scroll below to start today's spot the difference challenge and test your visual acuity now!

Spot 3 Differences in 29 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers can see pictures of kids waiting for the school bus.

At first glance, the two pictures appear to be identical to the viewers.