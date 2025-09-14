SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
Spot 3 differences in the school kids waiting at the bus stop pictures in 29 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Sep 14, 2025, 20:37 IST

Are you the one gifted with the ability of razor-sharp vision? Spot 3 differences in the school kids waiting at the bus stop pictures in 29 seconds and test your visual acuity now!

Spot 3 differences in 29 seconds
Spot 3 differences in 29 seconds

Spot the difference puzzles are one of the most popular brain games on the web. These puzzles are fun to engage with and highly addictive, making them perfect for those seeking the thrill of a puzzle challenge, as well as for those looking to test their observational skills.

The premise of spot the difference puzzles is simple: you will be presented with two identical pictures. However, don’t be fooled; they are not identical, although they may appear to be.

Do you have the gift of sharp eyes?

Scroll below to start today's spot the difference challenge and test your visual acuity now!

Word Puzzle: You’ve 150+ IQ if You Can Find the Hidden Word in 7 Seconds!

Spot 3 Differences in 29 Seconds

find the difference

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers can see pictures of kids waiting for the school bus.

At first glance, the two pictures appear to be identical to the viewers. 

But there are 3 differences, and the challenge is to spot the differences in 29 seconds.

Some differences are so obvious that they grab your attention immediately, while the tricky ones are difficult to spot and require excellent observation skills.

Solving a spot the difference challenge requires you to study the finer details of the image, like the position, colour, and shape of the objects in the two images.

It is an excellent way to boost brain health as it engages the brain and eyes, resulting in improved attention and focus.

The appeal of a spot the difference puzzle is further enhanced with the addition of a time limit.

These puzzles test your patience, concentration and the ability to observe minute details.

How many differences have you noticed so far?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Only those with razor-sharp eyes will be able to spot all the differences between the two pictures in 29 seconds. 

Have you spotted all the differences between the two pictures?

Three... Two... One...

And…

Time’s up.

How many differences have you identified correctly?

If you are one of those who have managed to spot the differences, you have the sharpest eyes.

If you haven't found the differences yet, don’t be disheartened; you need more practice to improve your visual skills.

You are among the top 1% with high visual prowess if you spot the mistake in 5 seconds!

Spot the Differences: Solution

The following are the differences between the two images.

find the difference solved

Wasn’t that fun?

If you enjoyed solving this puzzle today, share this with your friends, family and co-workers and see who has the sharpest eyes among you all.

Also, before you leave, make sure to check out some specially curated challenges for you; it will help boost your visual and critical thinking skills.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

