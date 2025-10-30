The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts one of the most awaited exams every year, the RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) recruitment. Lakhs of aspirants from different educational backgrounds, including Arts, Science, and Commerce, dream of joining the Indian Railways through this exam. One question that many commerce students often ask is, Can Commerce Graduates apply for RRB NTPC 2025–26? This article provides the RRB NTPC eligibility criteria, available posts, and preparation approach for Commerce Graduates aiming to secure a position in the RRB NTPC 2025–26 examination. RRB NTPC 2025–26 Overview The RRB NTPC 2025–26 exam is conducted to fill thousands of vacancies across multiple Railway zones in India. The exam covers both Undergraduate (12th pass) and Graduate Level posts in various departments of Indian Railways.

The following are some of the major posts under RRB NTPC 2025–26: Junior Clerk cum Typist

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

Commercial Apprentice

Goods Guard

Senior Time Keeper

Station Master

Traffic Assistant The selection process generally involves Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by Typing Skill Test, Aptitude Test (for specific posts), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Eligibility Criteria for RRB NTPC 2025–26 Commerce Graduates are fully eligible to apply for RRB NTPC 2025–26. The minimum qualification required for Graduate Level posts is a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Therefore, students with B.Com, BBA, BBM, or other commerce-related degrees are eligible to apply. Commerce Graduates can apply for the following posts for the RRB NTPC 2025–26 Graduate Level category:

Goods Guard

Commercial Apprentice

Station Master

Senior Clerk cum Typist

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (JAA)

Traffic Assistant

Senior Time Keeper Hence, any candidate with a Commerce background and a valid degree can confidently apply for the RRB NTPC 2025–26 exam without worrying about subject restrictions. Do Commerce Graduates Have an Advantage in RRB NTPC 2025–26? Commerce students are eligible for all graduate-level posts under RRB NTPC 2025–26, b the exam pattern remains common for all candidates, regardless of their educational stream. The question paper does not include commerce-specific subjects like Accountancy, Economics, or Business Studies. A Commerce Graduate may be comfortable handling posts related to accounts and finance such as Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) or Accounts Clerk, but this advantage is practical only after joining the service, not during the selection phase.

The RRB NTPC 2025–26 exam primarily tests candidates on: Mathematics

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Awareness Age Limit for RRB NTPC 2025–26 The age criteria for RRB NTPC 2025–26 vary depending on the post level: Post Category Age Limit Undergraduate Posts 18 to 30 years Graduate Level Posts 18 to 33 years Age Relaxation SC/ST – 5 years, OBC – 3 years, PwBD – 10 years RRB NTPC Selection Process for Commerce Graduates The selection process is identical for all candidates, including Commerce Graduates. The RRB NTPC 2025–26 selection stages are: CBT 1 (Preliminary Exam) CBT 2 (Main Exam) Typing Skill Test/Aptitude Test Document Verification and Medical Examination Also Check: RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025

RRB NTPC Exam Centres 2025

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025