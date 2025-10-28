RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025: Application Window Open For 3,058 Post, Details here

RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the much-awaited notification for RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025. This invites online applications for Undergraduate and Graduate posts across Indian Railways. This is one of the biggest opportunities of the year for lakhs of aspirants seeking a secure and reputed government job. The online registration for RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025 has begun, and candidates are encouraged to submit their applications before the last date. This article will provide everything candidates need to know about RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025, including important dates, eligibility, fees, and step-by-step application instructions. RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025 The RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025 process began on 28th October 2025 for Undergraduate-level posts under CEN 07/2025. Meanwhile, applications for Graduate-level posts (CEN 06/2025) started on 21st October 2025. This recruitment drive covers a total of 8860 vacancies across Pay Levels 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.

Both 12th-pass and Graduate candidates can apply for multiple roles under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in Indian Railways. Some of the key posts include Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Clerk, Typist, and Traffic Assistant. RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Recruitment Authority Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025 Notification Numbers CEN 07/2025 (Undergraduate) Total Vacancies 3,058 Post Categories Undergraduate (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Qualification Required 12th Pass Application Start Date 28th October 2025 Last Date to Apply 27th November 2025 Mode of Application Online Application Fee ₹500 (GEN/OBC), ₹250 (Others) Selection Process CBT Stage 1 & 2, Typing/Skill Test (as applicable), Document Verification Official Website www.indianrailways.gov.in

Important Dates for RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025 The application process for RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025 is time-bound, and candidates must submit their forms within the deadline. Below is a detailed schedule for both Undergraduate and Graduate categories: Events Dates Detailed Notification 27 October 2025 Apply Online Begins 28 October 2025 Last Date to Apply 27 November 2025 (11:59 PM) Fee Payment Deadline 29 November 2025 Application Correction Window 30 November – 9 December 2025 Posts Available Under RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025 The RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025 notification covers a wide range of posts categorized by educational qualification levels. The following are the available opportunities for undergraduate level: Junior Clerk cum Typist

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Train Clerk

How to Apply for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025? The following are the steps to apply for the RRB NTPC Vacancy for the Undergraduate level: Step 1: Go to the official Railway Recruitment Board website of your specific zone. Step 2: Click on “Apply - Create Account.” New users need to fill in basic personal details such as name, contact number, and email ID. OTPs will be sent to verify both mobile and email. Once verified, the Registration Number will be generated. Step 3: Log in using the credentials and complete Part I by entering educational details, category, gender, and other relevant information. Step 4: Pay the application fee through debit/credit cards, net banking, or UPI. Step 5: Select post preferences and upload the required documents, photograph, signature, and caste certificate (if applicable).

Step 6: Double-check every detail before submission. Once submitted, download and print the application confirmation page for future reference. RRB NTPC UG Application Fees 2025 The application fee is an essential part of RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025. The structure also includes partial refunds after appearing in the CBT. Candidates can check RRB NTPC UG Application Fees 2025 in the table below: Category Fee Refund After CBT Stage 1 General/OBC ₹500 ₹400 (after bank charges) SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Ex-Sm/Transgender/Minorities/EWS ₹250 ₹250 (after bank charges) Documents Required for RRB NTPC UG Application Form 2025 Candidates should keep the following documents ready before starting RRB NTPC UG Application Form 2025: Aadhaar Card details (for verification)

Active mobile number and email ID

Payment method details (for fee submission)

Scanned photograph and signature

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Candidates can check the document specifications in the table below: Document Type Size Dimensions Format Photograph 30–70 KB 35mm x 45mm JPG/JPEG Signature 30–70 KB 50mm x 20mm JPG/JPEG Caste Certificate 50–100 KB — JPG/JPEG RRB NTPC UG Aadhaar Verification and Technical Issues Aadhaar verification is mandatory for RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2025. Applicants must provide their 12-digit Aadhaar number or 14-digit Enrollment ID during registration. This ensures authenticity and eliminates duplicate applications. Some candidates might face a “Live Photo Capture” error during the application. Common reasons include browser incompatibility or camera permission denial. Use an updated browser (like Chrome or Edge), ensure good lighting, and allow camera access to fix this.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must carefully go through the eligibility criteria released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) before applying for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2025. It is important to note that only those who meet all the conditions will be considered for the selection process. Any application not fulfilling the eligibility requirements will be rejected without consideration. RRB NTPC Undergraduate Age Limit (As on 01.01.2026) Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of January 1, 2026 to apply for the RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam. However, the government provides age relaxation to candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwD, Ex-Servicemen, and others under the Government of India rules. Note: Candidates can refer to the official notification for detailed information about category-wise age relaxation.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Educational Qualification Applicants must have passed the 12th standard (10+2) from a recognized educational board or institution to be eligible for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025. Candidates who are awaiting their final results are not eligible to apply. RRB NTPC Undergraduate Nationality Criteria Applicants must be citizens of India to apply for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025. However, candidates from Nepal, Bhutan, or Tibetan refugees who came to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanent settlement, can also apply, provided they meet the Government of India’s citizenship verification norms. Also Check: RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025

RRB NTPC Exam Centres 2025 RRB NTPC UG Form Correction 2025 RRB allows candidates to make corrections in their application form for a nominal fee of ₹250. However, details entered during initial account creation or region selection cannot be changed. The correction window will remain open for specific dates mentioned in the notification, and no edits will be accepted afterward.