RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Check UG Shift Timings, Reporting Time, and Important Guidelines Here

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official RRB NTPC exam date and shift timings for the upcoming exam. The RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam will be held in three shifts: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:45 PM to 2:25 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM. These exam timings will also be printed on the RRB NTPC admit card, and candidates must strictly appear according to their allotted shift.
The RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 exam dates have been announced and will take place from August 7 to September 8, 2025. CBT 1 will include questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, with a total of 100 marks as per the official RRB NTPC exam pattern.
Check the RRB NTPC Exam schedule, shift timings, reporting time, and important guidelines below and prepare accordingly.
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025
The RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 has been officially announced by the Railway Recruitment Board. The CBT 1 exam for RRB NTPC UG posts will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025, across multiple exam centers in India. Candidates must carefully check their allotted exam date, shift timing, and venue details on their RRB NTPC admit card.
It is important to download the hall ticket in advance and plan travel accordingly, as the exam is held in multiple shifts.
RRB NTPC Shift Timings 2025
The RRB NTPC 2025 exam will be held in three different shifts each day. Candidates are advised to reach the RRB NTPC exam center at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid last-minute delays. Check the detailed RRB NTPC shift timings 2025 including reporting time, gate closing time, and exam time below:
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Gate Closing Time
|
Exam Time
|
Shift 1
|
7:30 AM
|
8:30 AM
|
9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
|
Shift 2
|
11:15 AM
|
12:15 PM
|
12:45 PM – 2:15 PM
|
Shift 3
|
3:00 PM
|
4:00 PM
|
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Candidates must strictly follow their allotted RRB NTPC shift timing mentioned on the admit card to enter the exam hall.
RRB NTPC Exam Day Guidelines 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued important RRB NTPC exam day guidelines that every candidate must follow to avoid disqualification. Check the detailed instructions below:
-
Banned Items: Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, pagers, Bluetooth devices, calculators, and metallic accessories like belts, bangles, bracelets, as well as books or papers, are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.
-
Pen & Stationery: Candidates must not carry pens or pencils, as they will be provided at the exam center.
-
Henna/Mehendi Restriction: Avoid applying henna or mehendi, as biometric verification will be conducted.
-
Gate Closing Rule: No candidate will be allowed entry after the gate closing time mentioned on the RRB NTPC admit card 2025.
-
Test Center Visit: It is advisable to locate the exam center a day before to avoid delays on exam day.
-
Mandatory Documents: Carry at least one original valid photo ID proof along with the admit card.
-
Question Paper Language: The question paper will be available in the language chosen during the application process and in English.
-
Rough Sheets Usage: Candidates must write their roll number and name on rough sheets, which must be returned after the exam.
-
Biometric Verification: Biometric (LTI) and photograph capture, along with signature verification, will be done during the test. No extra time will be provided for this process as it is part of the exam.
Following these RRB NTPC exam day instructions will help candidates avoid any last-minute issues and ensure a smooth exam experience.
