RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Check UG Shift Timings, Reporting Time, and Important Guidelines Here

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official RRB NTPC exam date and shift timings for the upcoming exam. The RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam will be held in three shifts: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:45 PM to 2:25 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM. These exam timings will also be printed on the RRB NTPC admit card, and candidates must strictly appear according to their allotted shift.

The RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 exam dates have been announced and will take place from August 7 to September 8, 2025. CBT 1 will include questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, with a total of 100 marks as per the official RRB NTPC exam pattern.

Check the RRB NTPC Exam schedule, shift timings, reporting time, and important guidelines below and prepare accordingly.