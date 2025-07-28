This bacteria can convert heavy metals into gold. Check details here!

Which Bacteria Poops Gold? Cupriavidus metallidurans is a unique type of bacteria that has the ability to transform toxic gold compounds into pure gold. Scientists discovered that this bacteria can live in environments that contain copper and gold, among other heavy metals. This bacteria is referred to as the "bacteria that poops gold" because it degrades these metals and releases tiny fragments of real gold. How Does This Bacteria Make Gold? When copper and gold get inside the bacteria, they stop the normal process that gets rid of excess metals. In order to transform the gold into a safe solid form, the bacteria employ a different strategy by switching to a different protein. After that, the bacteria release the gold as tiny particles. Research On Cupriavidus metallidurans According to a Live Science report, Cupriavidus metallidurans is a bacterium that has evolved to survive in environments that are rich in metals, which would be fatal to most other living forms. It regulates and detoxifies metals inside its cells using specialised enzymes to deal with these extreme conditions. One of these enzymes, CupA, aids the bacterium in pumping extra copper from inside the cell to the periplasm, a protected space between two membranes. The cell can operate normally because of this process, which maintains copper levels at safe levels.

Tiny Gold Bits, Not Big Nuggets The gold produced by this bacteria is not as large or glossy as the gold found in jewellery. It is composed of nanoparticles, which are extremely small particles. Only a microscope can see these because they are so tiny. Despite their small size, they are genuine, unadulterated gold. Can We Use This for Gold Mining? This method can't be used for mining, even though it might seem like a novel way to obtain gold. The bacteria require gold-based materials in the first place, and they only produce very little gold. For this reason, it is not a practical method of producing large quantities of gold. What is Biomining and Why Is It Important? The process of biomining involves using bacteria or other living organisms to remove metals from waste, rocks, or soil. This bacteria is being researched by scientists to see if it can produce useful materials or help in the cleanup of polluted areas. It could make metal recovery more environmentally friendly and safer.

Interesting Facts About Cupriavidus metallidurans Special Bacteria: A microscopic organism known as Cupriavidus metallidurans lives in environments that contain a lot of metals, such as copper and gold. It therefore grows well in conditions that would be poisonous to the majority of other living organisms. Turns Bad Gold Into Real Gold: This microbe has the ability to turn bad gold into tiny pieces of pure gold! It's like a natural alchemy factory on a microscopic scale. Tiny Gold Bits: It produces extremely tiny gold particles known as "nanoparticles," which are invisible without a microscope. These minuscule particles are incredibly useful in modern technology. Discovered in 2009: Scientists first found out about this amazing ability around the year 2009. This discovery opened up new possibilities for biological gold recovery.