Haryana School Admission Last Date Extend For Class 9th, 11th; Apply Till July 31

Haryana School Admission 2025-26: The Directorate of Secondary Education has extended the last date to apply for Haryana school admission to July 31, 2025. Earlier, the deadline to apply for classes 9 and 11 school admissions in Haryana was June 30, 2025. This directive is applicable on both private and public schools across the state, affiliated with the Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani. The development was notified by The Director of Secondary Education, Haryana via a letter to all District Education Officers (DEOs).

