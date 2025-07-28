Haryana School Admission Last Date Extend For Class 9th, 11th; Apply Till July 31

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Haryana School Admission 2025-26: The Director of Secondary Education, Haryana has extended the application deadline for Haryana school admissions for classes 9 and 11 to July 31, 2025. This applies to both private and public schools affiliated with the Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani.

Jul 28, 2025, 18:17 IST
Haryana School Admission 2025-26: The Directorate of Secondary Education has extended the last date to apply for Haryana school admission to July 31, 2025. Earlier, the deadline to apply for classes 9 and 11 school admissions in Haryana was June 30, 2025. This directive is applicable on both private and public schools across the state, affiliated with the Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani. The development was notified by The Director of Secondary Education, Haryana via a letter to all District Education Officers (DEOs).

Important Documents Required for Haryana School Admissions 2025

In order to apply for admission in classes 9 and 11 across the schools affiliated with Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani across the state, a candidate and their parents/guardians must keep the following documents readily available:

  • Transfer Certificate
  • Candidate’s Aadhar Card
  • Parent’s Aadhar Card
  • Family ID card
  • Two passport-size photographs of the candidate 
  • Class 10 Result card from NET

