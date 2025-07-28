Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Begins at rajugneet2025.com; Link Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical and Dental Counselling Board, SMS Medical College, Rajasthan has started the Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 Registration today, July 28, 2025. Candidates can check the complete 85% state quota MBBS and BDS seats admissions registration schedule on the official website at rajugneet2025.com. The last date to apply online is August 1, 2025 until 8 PM.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule
Candidates can find the detailed Rajasthan NEE T UG Admission schedule here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Application Process start date
|
July 28, 2025
|
Provisional Seat Matrix release date
|
July 30, 2025
|
Fee Payment Last Date
|
August 1, 2025 till 8 PM
|
Form Submission Last Date
|
August 2, 2025
|
Provisional Merit List release for PwD/Defence/NRI
|
August 4, 2025, 9 AM onwards
|
Document Verification for PwD/Defence/NRI
|
August 5, 2025
|
Publishing of Verified Merit List for PwD/Defence/NRI
|
August 6 - 7, 2025
|
Security Deposit
|
August 5 - 7, 2025
|
Choice Filling dates
|
August 5 - 7, 2025
|
First Round Allotment Result date
|
August 8, 2025
|
Allotment Letter Download date
|
August 10, 2025
|
Fee Payment by Allotted Candidates
|
August 10–14, 2025
|
Reporting at Allotted College
|
August 11–14, 2025
|
Subsequent Rounds of Allotment
|
September 1, 2025 onwards
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Points
Candidates applying for PwD and other quotas can check the following points:
- The counselling board requested PwD applicants in the Rajasthan MBBS, BDS counselling 2025 to obtain their PwD certificate from MCC-designated centres.
- PwD, defence, paramilitary, and NRI candidates must attend the admission board in person for certificate verification.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation