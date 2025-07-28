RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Begins at rajugneet2025.com; Link Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical and Dental Counselling Board, SMS Medical College, Rajasthan has started the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 registration, for 85% state quota MBBS and BDS seats today, July 28, 2025. The deadline to apply online is August 1, 2025, at 8 PM. Further details are available on rajugneet2025.com.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Jul 28, 2025, 13:28 IST
Rajasthan NEET UG Registration begins
Rajasthan NEET UG Registration begins
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical and Dental Counselling Board, SMS Medical College, Rajasthan has started the Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 Registration today, July 28, 2025. Candidates can check the complete 85% state quota MBBS and BDS seats admissions registration schedule on the official website at rajugneet2025.com. The last date to apply online is August 1, 2025 until 8 PM. 

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule

Candidates can find the detailed Rajasthan NEE T UG Admission schedule here:

Event

Date(s)

Application Process start date 

July 28, 2025

Provisional Seat Matrix release date

July 30, 2025

Fee Payment Last Date 

August 1, 2025 till 8 PM

Form Submission Last Date

August 2, 2025

Provisional Merit List release for PwD/Defence/NRI

August 4, 2025, 9 AM onwards

Document Verification for PwD/Defence/NRI

August 5, 2025

Publishing of Verified Merit List for PwD/Defence/NRI

August 6 - 7, 2025

Security Deposit

August 5 - 7, 2025 

Choice Filling dates

August 5 - 7, 2025 

First Round Allotment Result date

August 8, 2025

Allotment Letter Download date 

August 10, 2025

Fee Payment by Allotted Candidates

August 10–14, 2025

Reporting at Allotted College

August 11–14, 2025 

Subsequent Rounds of Allotment

September 1, 2025 onwards

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Points 

Candidates applying for PwD and other quotas can check the following points:

  • The counselling board requested PwD applicants in the Rajasthan MBBS, BDS counselling 2025 to obtain their PwD certificate from MCC-designated centres.
  • PwD, defence, paramilitary, and NRI candidates must attend the admission board in person for certificate verification.

