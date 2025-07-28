RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links
News

SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025 Release Today at scertpet.co.in, Direct link to Check Here

SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025: The SCERT Assam will release the results for the Two-Year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) Pre-Entry Test (PET) 2025 today, July 28, 2025. Candidates can view their results on the official website scertpet.co.in, but physical scorecards will not be provided.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 28, 2025, 18:16 IST
SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2025 OUT, check details here.
SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2025 OUT, check details here.
Register for Result Updates

SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam will release the SCERT Assam Two-Year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) Pre-Entry Test (PET) 2025 Results today, July 28, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website at scertpet.co.in. Candidates who are downloading their results must know that physical scorecards will not be issued by the board.

SCERT Assam DElEd 2025 Overview 

Students can check the important details related to SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

SCERT Assam Two-Year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) Pre-Entry Test (PET) 2025

Board name 

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam

Academic year 

2025-27

Official website 

scertpet.co.in

State 

Assam 

Programme 

Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.)

Duration 

2 years

Exam date 

July 13, 2025

Result date 

July 28, 2025 at 4 PM

Exam duration

2 hours 

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Question format 

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

Seat allotment centres 

District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs)

Total questions 

100

Marking scheme 

Correct: +1

Incorrect: -0.25

Unattempted: 0

Also Read:

MP Government Launched Super 100 Scheme 2025 for Free JEE, NEET Coaching in Govt Schools

CAT 2025 Admission RegistrationIIM CAT 2025 Registration fee Increased; Check Revised Exam fees Details

How to check SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the given step-by-step instructions to check their SCERT Assam DElEd PET 2025 Results online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at scertpet.co.in
  2. On the landing page, click on the ‘Result of PET-2025’
  3. In the log in portal, enter your Roll Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth
  4. Press on ‘Submit’
  5. Your SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025 will appear
  6. Check your details and download for future reference

Also Read on NEET UG 2025 Counselling NewsRajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Begins at rajugneet2025.com; Link Here

Related Stories

Important Details Mentioned on SCERT Assam DElEd PET 2025 Scorecard

The SCERT Assam DElEd PET 2025 Scorecard PDF must include the following details:

  • Name of the Candidate 
  • Roll Number
  • Application Number
  • Marks Secured
  • Qualifying Status
  • Rank/Position

Qualified selected students will need to proceed with the counseling and admission process, which will determine seat allotment in various District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) across Assam.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News