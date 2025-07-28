SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025 Release Today at scertpet.co.in, Direct link to Check Here

SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam will release the SCERT Assam Two-Year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) Pre-Entry Test (PET) 2025 Results today, July 28, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website at scertpet.co.in. Candidates who are downloading their results must know that physical scorecards will not be issued by the board.
SCERT Assam DElEd 2025 Overview
Students can check the important details related to SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
SCERT Assam Two-Year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) Pre-Entry Test (PET) 2025
|
Board name
|
State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam
|
Academic year
|
2025-27
|
Official website
|
scertpet.co.in
|
State
|
Assam
|
Programme
|
Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.)
|
Duration
|
2 years
|
Exam date
|
July 13, 2025
|
Result date
|
July 28, 2025 at 4 PM
|
Exam duration
|
2 hours
|
Exam mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Question format
|
Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Seat allotment centres
|
District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs)
|
Total questions
|
100
|
Marking scheme
|
Correct: +1
Incorrect: -0.25
Unattempted: 0
Also Read:
MP Government Launched Super 100 Scheme 2025 for Free JEE, NEET Coaching in Govt Schools
CAT 2025 Admission Registration: IIM CAT 2025 Registration fee Increased; Check Revised Exam fees Details
How to check SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the given step-by-step instructions to check their SCERT Assam DElEd PET 2025 Results online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at scertpet.co.in
- On the landing page, click on the ‘Result of PET-2025’
- In the log in portal, enter your Roll Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth
- Press on ‘Submit’
- Your SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download for future reference
Also Read on NEET UG 2025 Counselling News: Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Begins at rajugneet2025.com; Link Here
Related Stories
Important Details Mentioned on SCERT Assam DElEd PET 2025 Scorecard
The SCERT Assam DElEd PET 2025 Scorecard PDF must include the following details:
- Name of the Candidate
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Marks Secured
- Qualifying Status
- Rank/Position
Qualified selected students will need to proceed with the counseling and admission process, which will determine seat allotment in various District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) across Assam.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation