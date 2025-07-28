SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025 Release Today at scertpet.co.in, Direct link to Check Here

SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2025: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam will release the SCERT Assam Two-Year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) Pre-Entry Test (PET) 2025 Results today, July 28, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website at scertpet.co.in. Candidates who are downloading their results must know that physical scorecards will not be issued by the board.

SCERT Assam DElEd 2025 Overview

Students can check the important details related to SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2025 here: