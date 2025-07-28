COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at comedk.org, Get Direct Link Here

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will be announcing the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, July 28, 2025. Candidates who have applied for COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 admissions can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website.

COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available by 4 PM on the official counselling website. To check the allotment result students must visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Those allotted seats in the first allotment round can report to the colleges for admission from July 28 to August 1, 2025.

COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website - comedk.org. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the COMEDK allotment result 2025.