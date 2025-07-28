Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at comedk.org, Get Direct Link Here

COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official counselling portal today. Students can check the allotment status at comedk.org from 4 PM onwards. Check latest updates here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 28, 2025, 10:40 IST
COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at comedk.org
COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today at comedk.org
COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will be announcing the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, July 28, 2025. Candidates who have applied for COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 admissions can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website. 

COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available by 4 PM on the official counselling website. To check the allotment result students must visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Those allotted seats in the first allotment round can report to the colleges for admission from July 28 to August 1, 2025. 

COMEDK UGET 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website - comedk.org. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the COMEDK allotment result 2025.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - (Available Soon)

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Schedule

The COMEDK UGET counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available online soon. Students can check the round 1 admission dates below

Events

Dates

Round 1 - Allotment Result,

July 28 to August 1, 2025

Reporting to college by candidate

July 28 to August 1, 2025

Round 1 - Seat Cancelation

July 28 to August 4, 2025

How to Check COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result

The COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK

Step 2: Click on the COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: The COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

Also Read: IIM CAT 2025 Notification Released at iimcat.ac.in; Check Registration Fees, Exam Date and Application Process Details Here

