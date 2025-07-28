Haryana CET 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has conducted the Common Eligibility Test (CET) across two-days from 26-27 July 2025 for Group C posts. The exam was conducted in offline mode. It has been reported that the students turnover was very high this time, over 13 lakhs. The HSSC has put in a lot of efforts to successfully conduct the exam. It has provided bus services to the candidates appearing for the exam. To avoid any unfair practices, the nearby photocopy shop within 200-500 m range was closed. Heightened security surveillance,etc. These measures have resulted in successful conduction of the HSSC CET exam. Haryana CET 2025: Exam Dates and Admit Card The Haryana CET for recruiting Group‑C positions was conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025 by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Admit cards had been issued to over 13.48 lakh registered candidates.

Attendance exceeded 90% due to strong public interest and substantial execution efforts.

How Many Candidates Appeared for the Haryana CET Exam 2025? According to some reports, the number of candidates who have appeared for the Haryana CET exam have surpassed 13 lakh. Across both days, over 13.48 lakh candidates appeared in total.

Overall attendance rate was over 90%, marking a historic participation level for Haryana CET. Background of the CET Exam The CET replaced earlier fragmented recruitments, centralising Group‑C hiring in Haryana.

Application portal saw high demand, with over 13.48 lakh applications received before the exam announcement.

State machinery prepared extensively, including transport, security orders, and engaging community groups for support. Also Check: HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025 What Measures were taken to Successfully Conduct the Harayan CET Exam 2025?

According to Haryana CM, Nayab Singh Saini, the team work has resulted in the success of the exam. The CM has personally monitored the examination arrangements. The use of AI-powered measures, high surveillance, and other security measures have helped. Some of the measures are mentioned here: Shuttle buses and Haryana Roadways services across districts to transport candidates.

Prohibitory orders within 200–500 m of centres, closure of nearby photocopy shops, and heightened surveillance via CCTV and duty magistrates.

Live monitoring via over 50,000 cameras fed to HQ control room and district monitoring desks using AI analytics for crowd and irregularity detection. What Next? As per protocols, the application portal will reopen shortly to allow updates to candidate category details under high court directions.

Official results and cut‑off marks (category‑wise expected soon) are slated to be released within a month.

Qualified candidates will move forward in the selection process for various Group‑C posts after final score determination.