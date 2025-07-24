Most Commonly Used Hindi Proverbs in English: Ever heard your parents or grandparents using a phrase that just perfectly fits the situation? Well, it was most probably a proverb. Proverbs are just like words of wisdom that are passed on from generation to generation. They memorably offer great life lessons. Let’s learn a few of these Proverbs (कहावतें - kahawatein).
Top 20 Hindi Proverbs in English with Meaning For Students
Here are the top 20 Hindi proverbs in English with their meaning for the students to understand easily.
|
Hindi Proverb
|Hindi Proverb in English
|
English Translation
|
Meaning
|
1. आसमान से गिरा, खजूर में अटका
|
Asmaan se gira, khajoor mein atka
|
Fell from the sky and got stuck on a date tree
|
Escaped one problem only to land in another
|
2. नेकी कर, दरिया में डाल
|
Neki kar, dariya mein daal
|
Do good and throw it into the river
|
Do good deeds without expecting rewards
|
3. उंगली पकड़कर चलना सिखाया
|
Ungli pakadkar chalna sikhaya
|
Taught to walk by holding a finger
|
Refers to care and guidance from elders
|
4. बंदर क्या जाने अदरक का स्वाद
|
Bandar kya jaane adrak ka swaad
|
What does a monkey know of ginger’s taste?
|
The unworthy cannot appreciate true value
|
5. आ बैल मुझे मार
|
Aa bail mujhe maar
|
Come bull, hit me
|
Inviting trouble unnecessarily
|
6. जब जागो तभी सवेरा
|
Jab jaago tabhi savera
|
Whenever you wake up, it’s morning
|
It’s never too late to start
|
7. दूध का जला, छाछ भी फूंक-फूंक कर पीता है
|
Doodh ka jala, chhaach bhi phook phook kar peeta hai
|
Burnt by milk, blows even on buttermilk
|
One bad experience makes a person over-cautious
|
8. नौ सौ चूहे खाकर बिल्ली हज को चली
|
Nau sau chuhe kha kar billi haj ko chali
|
After eating 900 mice, the cat goes to a pilgrimage
|
Pretending to be virtuous after many wrongs
|
9. भगवान के घर देर है, अंधेर नहीं
|
Bhagwan ke ghar der hai, andher nahi
|
There may be a delay in God’s home, but no injustice
|
Justice will come, even if late
|
10. बेगानी शादी में अब्दुल्ला दीवाना
|
Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana
|
Abdullah is excited about someone else’s wedding
|
Unnecessarily getting involved in others’ matters
|
11. एक हाथ से ताली नहीं बजती
|
Ek haath se taali nahi bajti
|
You can’t clap with one hand
|
Both sides are responsible in a situation
|
12. ऊँट के मुंह में जीरा
|
Oonth ke muh mein jeera
|
Cumin in a camel’s mouth
|
Too little for someone’s large needs
|
13. खिसियानी बिल्ली खंभा नोचे
|
Khisiyani billi khamba noche
|
Embarrassed cat scratches the pole
|
Acting out to hide embarrassment or guilt
|
14. अपने मुंह मियां मिट्ठू बनना
|
Apne muh miya mithu banna
|
Praising oneself
|
Boasting or being self-congratulatory
|
15. जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी
|
Jaisi karni, waisi bharni
|
As you sow, so shall you reap
|
You get what you give
|
16. सौ सुनार की, एक लोहार की
|
Sau sunar ki, ek lohar ki
|
Hundred hits of a goldsmith equal one of a blacksmith
|
One strong action is more effective than many small ones
|
17. अंधेर नगरी, चौपट राजा
|
Andher nagari, chaupat raja
|
A chaotic kingdom ruled by a foolish king
|
A place with no proper system or leadership
|
18. दाने-दाने पर लिखा है खाने वाले का नाम
|
Daane daane par likha hai khane wale ka naam
|
Every grain has the eater’s name written on it
|
What is meant for you will reach you
|
19. घर का भेदी लंका ढाए
|
Ghar ka bhedi Lanka dhaye
|
An insider brings down the house
|
Internal betrayal causes the biggest harm
|
20. भागते भूत की लंगोटी ही सही
|
Bhaagte bhoot ki langoti hi sahi
|
Even the ghost’s loincloth is worth something if it’s running away
|
Something is better than nothing in a bad situation
Why You Should Learn Hindi Proverbs In English?
-
Improves communication skills: Proverbs can improve communication skills.
-
Enhances cultural understanding: Understanding these phrases will help you bring your loser to your cultural values and understanding.
-
Helps in exams and essays: If you are a student, proverbs are mostly taught in all classes, so learning them can help you a lot.
Proverbs are not just old sayings; they are timeless lessons that will be remembered forever. The next time you hear one of these proverbs, you will know exactly what it means.
