Most Commonly Used Hindi Proverbs in English: Ever heard your parents or grandparents using a phrase that just perfectly fits the situation? Well, it was most probably a proverb. Proverbs are just like words of wisdom that are passed on from generation to generation. They memorably offer great life lessons. Let’s learn a few of these Proverbs (कहावतें - kahawatein).

Top 20 Hindi Proverbs in English with Meaning For Students

Here are the top 20 Hindi proverbs in English with their meaning for the students to understand easily.