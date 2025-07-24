Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Top 20 Hindi Proverbs in English with Meaning For Students

Hindi Proverbs in English with Meaning: Proverbs are short and meaningful phrases that can offer you life lessons in just a few words. You might not know this, but you use this in your daily life. In India, we usually use Hindi proverbs a lot in our daily lives. This article will help you to understand the hindi proverbs in English with their meanings for students.

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly
Jul 24, 2025, 17:05 IST
Most Commonly Used Hindi Proverbs in English: Ever heard your parents or grandparents using a phrase that just perfectly fits the situation? Well, it was most probably a proverb. Proverbs are just like words of wisdom that are passed on from generation to generation. They memorably offer great life lessons. Let’s learn a few of these Proverbs (कहावतें - kahawatein). 

Top 20 Hindi Proverbs in English with Meaning For Students

Here are the top 20 Hindi proverbs in English with their meaning for the students to understand easily. 

Hindi Proverb

 Hindi Proverb in English

English Translation

Meaning

1. आसमान से गिरा, खजूर में अटका

Asmaan se gira, khajoor mein atka

Fell from the sky and got stuck on a date tree

Escaped one problem only to land in another

2. नेकी कर, दरिया में डाल

Neki kar, dariya mein daal

Do good and throw it into the river

Do good deeds without expecting rewards

3. उंगली पकड़कर चलना सिखाया

Ungli pakadkar chalna sikhaya

Taught to walk by holding a finger

Refers to care and guidance from elders

4. बंदर क्या जाने अदरक का स्वाद

Bandar kya jaane adrak ka swaad

What does a monkey know of ginger’s taste?

The unworthy cannot appreciate true value

5. आ बैल मुझे मार

Aa bail mujhe maar

Come bull, hit me

Inviting trouble unnecessarily

6. जब जागो तभी सवेरा

Jab jaago tabhi savera

Whenever you wake up, it’s morning

It’s never too late to start

7. दूध का जला, छाछ भी फूंक-फूंक कर पीता है

Doodh ka jala, chhaach bhi phook phook kar peeta hai

Burnt by milk, blows even on buttermilk

One bad experience makes a person over-cautious

8. नौ सौ चूहे खाकर बिल्ली हज को चली

Nau sau chuhe kha kar billi haj ko chali

After eating 900 mice, the cat goes to a pilgrimage

Pretending to be virtuous after many wrongs

9. भगवान के घर देर है, अंधेर नहीं

Bhagwan ke ghar der hai, andher nahi

There may be a delay in God’s home, but no injustice

Justice will come, even if late

10. बेगानी शादी में अब्दुल्ला दीवाना

Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana

Abdullah is excited about someone else’s wedding

Unnecessarily getting involved in others’ matters

11. एक हाथ से ताली नहीं बजती

Ek haath se taali nahi bajti

You can’t clap with one hand

Both sides are responsible in a situation

12. ऊँट के मुंह में जीरा

Oonth ke muh mein jeera

Cumin in a camel’s mouth

Too little for someone’s large needs

13. खिसियानी बिल्ली खंभा नोचे

Khisiyani billi khamba noche

Embarrassed cat scratches the pole

Acting out to hide embarrassment or guilt

14. अपने मुंह मियां मिट्ठू बनना

Apne muh miya mithu banna

Praising oneself

Boasting or being self-congratulatory

15. जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी

Jaisi karni, waisi bharni

As you sow, so shall you reap

You get what you give

16. सौ सुनार की, एक लोहार की

Sau sunar ki, ek lohar ki

Hundred hits of a goldsmith equal one of a blacksmith

One strong action is more effective than many small ones

17. अंधेर नगरी, चौपट राजा

Andher nagari, chaupat raja

A chaotic kingdom ruled by a foolish king

A place with no proper system or leadership

18. दाने-दाने पर लिखा है खाने वाले का नाम

Daane daane par likha hai khane wale ka naam

Every grain has the eater’s name written on it

What is meant for you will reach you

19. घर का भेदी लंका ढाए

Ghar ka bhedi Lanka dhaye

An insider brings down the house

Internal betrayal causes the biggest harm

20. भागते भूत की लंगोटी ही सही

Bhaagte bhoot ki langoti hi sahi

Even the ghost’s loincloth is worth something if it’s running away

Something is better than nothing in a bad situation

Why You Should Learn Hindi Proverbs In English?

  • Improves communication skills: Proverbs can improve communication skills. 

  • Enhances cultural understanding: Understanding these phrases will help you bring your loser to your cultural values and understanding. 

  • Helps in exams and essays: If you are a student, proverbs are mostly taught in all classes, so learning them can help you a lot. 

Proverbs are not just old sayings; they are timeless lessons that will be remembered forever. The next time you hear one of these proverbs, you will know exactly what it means. 

