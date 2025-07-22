Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 Easiest Tricks to Add and Subtract Without Pen or Paper

Addition and Subtraction Tricks: Have you ever brought vegetables from the Sunday market, where you had to calculate without pen and paper but got confused? The good thing is that you don’t need to be perfect with this. With the help of some tricks, you will be able to do the addition and subtraction without pen and paper. Read this article to know.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 22, 2025, 17:47 IST
Tricks to Add and Subtract Without Pen or Paper
Tricks to Add and Subtract Without Pen or Paper

Addition and Subtraction Tricks Without Pen and Paper: Doing quick calculations without writing anything down can seem tricky, but with the right mental math techniques, students can easily learn to add and subtract without using any pen or paper. Check this article to know. If you are a student preparing for exams or trying to sharpen your maths skills, these tricks can help you a lot. 

Tricks To Add Numbers Mentally

1. Split Method (Break and Add)

Example Can Be: 67 + 25

Break 25 into 20 and 5

67 + 20 = 87

87 + 5 = 92

2. Add from Left to Right

This trick will help you keep track of big numbers easily. 

Example: 123 + 456

Add hundreds: 100 + 400 = 500

Add tens: 20 + 50 = 70

Add ones: 3 + 6 = 9

Now add all: 500 + 70 + 9 = 579

3. Use Complimentary Pairs

Use complementary pairs where the numbers can add up to easy round figures. 

Example: 29 + 71

29 + 71 = 100 (complementary pair)

4. Round Off and Adjust

Example: 59 + 23

Round 49 to 50

50 + 33 = 83

Now subtract 1 (since we added 1 extra)

83 - 1 = 82

Tricks To Subtract Numbers Mentally

1. Subtract in Parts

Example: 85 - 45

Break 45 into 40 and 5

→ 85 - 40 = 45

→ 45 - 5 = 40

2. Use Number Line Visualisation

Imagine the numbers on a number line and then ‘count-up’ to subtract. 

Example: 100 - 78

Count from 78 to 100

→ 78 to 80 = 2

→ 80 to 100 = 20

→ Total = 2 + 20 = 22

3. Round and Adjust (Reverse and Addition)

Example: 91 - 49

Round 49 to 50

→ 91 - 50 = 41

Now add back 1 (because we subtracted an extra)

→ 41 + 1 = 42

5. Bonus Trick: Add or Subtract by 9 Quickly

  • One common bonus trick for addition and subtraction is:

  • If you want to add 9, then add and subtract 1. 

  • Example: 66 + 9 → 66 + 10 = 76 → 76 - 1 = 75

  • If you want to subtract 9, then you can subtract 9 and add 1

  • Example: 64 - 9 → 64 - 10 = 54 → 54 + 1 = 55

Who Can Use These Tricks?

  • These tricks are super helpful for:

  • School students will be easily able to learn the tricks. 

  • Competitive exam aspirants can also use this exam trick. 

  • Anyone who wants to calculate and get the solutions to the math problems faster can use these tricks. 

Pro Tip: The more you practise, the more you will be able to get better to solve the game of numbers. Start with simple two-digit numbers and then slowly move to large numbers. 

Other Related Links

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News