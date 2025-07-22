Addition and Subtraction Tricks Without Pen and Paper: Doing quick calculations without writing anything down can seem tricky, but with the right mental math techniques, students can easily learn to add and subtract without using any pen or paper. Check this article to know. If you are a student preparing for exams or trying to sharpen your maths skills, these tricks can help you a lot.

Tricks To Add Numbers Mentally

1. Split Method (Break and Add)

Example Can Be: 67 + 25

Break 25 into 20 and 5

67 + 20 = 87

87 + 5 = 92

2. Add from Left to Right

This trick will help you keep track of big numbers easily.

Example: 123 + 456

Add hundreds: 100 + 400 = 500

Add tens: 20 + 50 = 70

Add ones: 3 + 6 = 9

Now add all: 500 + 70 + 9 = 579

3. Use Complimentary Pairs

Use complementary pairs where the numbers can add up to easy round figures.