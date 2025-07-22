Addition and Subtraction Tricks Without Pen and Paper: Doing quick calculations without writing anything down can seem tricky, but with the right mental math techniques, students can easily learn to add and subtract without using any pen or paper. Check this article to know. If you are a student preparing for exams or trying to sharpen your maths skills, these tricks can help you a lot.
Tricks To Add Numbers Mentally
1. Split Method (Break and Add)
Example Can Be: 67 + 25
Break 25 into 20 and 5
67 + 20 = 87
87 + 5 = 92
2. Add from Left to Right
This trick will help you keep track of big numbers easily.
Example: 123 + 456
Add hundreds: 100 + 400 = 500
Add tens: 20 + 50 = 70
Add ones: 3 + 6 = 9
Now add all: 500 + 70 + 9 = 579
3. Use Complimentary Pairs
Use complementary pairs where the numbers can add up to easy round figures.
Example: 29 + 71
29 + 71 = 100 (complementary pair)
4. Round Off and Adjust
Example: 59 + 23
Round 49 to 50
50 + 33 = 83
Now subtract 1 (since we added 1 extra)
83 - 1 = 82
Tricks To Subtract Numbers Mentally
1. Subtract in Parts
Example: 85 - 45
Break 45 into 40 and 5
→ 85 - 40 = 45
→ 45 - 5 = 40
2. Use Number Line Visualisation
Imagine the numbers on a number line and then ‘count-up’ to subtract.
Example: 100 - 78
Count from 78 to 100
→ 78 to 80 = 2
→ 80 to 100 = 20
→ Total = 2 + 20 = 22
3. Round and Adjust (Reverse and Addition)
Example: 91 - 49
Round 49 to 50
→ 91 - 50 = 41
Now add back 1 (because we subtracted an extra)
→ 41 + 1 = 42
5. Bonus Trick: Add or Subtract by 9 Quickly
-
One common bonus trick for addition and subtraction is:
-
If you want to add 9, then add and subtract 1.
-
Example: 66 + 9 → 66 + 10 = 76 → 76 - 1 = 75
-
If you want to subtract 9, then you can subtract 9 and add 1
-
Example: 64 - 9 → 64 - 10 = 54 → 54 + 1 = 55
Who Can Use These Tricks?
-
These tricks are super helpful for:
-
School students will be easily able to learn the tricks.
-
Competitive exam aspirants can also use this exam trick.
-
Anyone who wants to calculate and get the solutions to the math problems faster can use these tricks.
Pro Tip: The more you practise, the more you will be able to get better to solve the game of numbers. Start with simple two-digit numbers and then slowly move to large numbers.
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation