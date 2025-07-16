Easy Addition Tricks For Kids: Add Numbers With Fun Methods

Making Addition Easy and Fun: Maths doesn’t have to be boring or difficult. When getting to know the subject, the students need to learn the initial things first. Addition is one of them. Instead of memorising sums by repetition, students can use these fun addition tricks to understand the game of numbers better. This article shares easy and fun techniques for addition that are ideal for kids.
Why are Addition Tricks Important for Students?
-
Addition tricks help to boost the confidence of the students once they learn and give the correct answer.
-
Makes learning more engaging without any stress.
-
Helps kids find answers to the sums easily.
-
Build a strong base for advanced math topics.
Top 10 Easy Addition Tricks For Kids
Here are the top 10 addition tricks for kids and students that they must try:
1. Counting on Fingers
-
This is the most common trick that students can learn. Start with the biggest number and use fingers to count up to the smaller number.
-
Example: 5 + 3 = (Start with 5, count 6, 7, 8) = 8
2. Adding Zero
-
Do you know adding 0 number gives the same number. This is known as the identity property of addition.
-
Example: 7 + 0 = 7
3. Making Ten
-
An amazing trick to simplify sums that add up to or near 10. Break the numbers to make ten first.
-
Example: 6 + 4 = 10
-
8 + 5 = 8 + 2 + 3 = 13
4. Number Line Jump
-
Draw and number, and then jump forward. Look at the example to understand this better.
-
Example: 4+6 = 10, Start at 4, make 6 jumps → land at 10
5. Use Of Place Value
-
Break big numbers into tens and ones to make the addition part easier.
-
23 + 15 = (20 + 10) + (3 + 5) = 30 + 8 = 38
6. Adding with Pictures Or Objects
-
Using blocks, buttons, and toys can make the addition part much easier.
-
Example: Place 3 red blocks and 2 blue blocks together.
Count total: 5
7. Skip Counting
-
This method is used for repeated addition. It can also be used as a trick for multiplication.
-
2 + 2 + 2 = skip count 2, 4, 6 → total is 6
8. Using Math Songs and Rhymes
Well, one easy way to learn an addition trick is for the students to look for maths songs and rhymes on YouTube or other educational platforms to learn it.
9. Add in any order
-
Order doesn’t change the answer. Want to know how? See with an example:
-
3 + 7 = 7 + 3 = 10
10. Doubles Trick
-
Want to know about the doubles trick? Helps kids with Mental Maths.
-
Example: 1 + 1 = 2
-
2 + 2 = 4
-
5 + 5 = 10
-
Helps solve near doubles like 5 + 6 = 5 + 5 + 1 = 11
Quick Tips For Students
-
To make this more engaging, kids can use flashcards.
-
When solving Maths, turn it into a board game to make it fun.
-
Parents and teachers can encourage the students to explain their method aloud.
-
Practice daily, but keep sessions fun and short.
With these easy addition tricks, students can enjoy learning and can solve the sums faster. Start practising today and turn yourself into a Maths Magician.
