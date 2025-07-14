Top 10 Tricks to Learn Multiplication Tables Fast for Kids

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Multiplication Tricks: Want to learn about some of the multiplication tricks to solve multiplication problems easily? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Read this full article to learn multiplication tricks in a fun and engaging way.

Top 10 Tricks to Learn Multiplication Tables: Learning multiplication tables is one of the most important building blocks in building a child’s problem-solving ability. It helps with faster calculations, improves problem-solving skills, and builds a strong base for fractions, algebra and division. There might be many students who find it difficult to learn multiplication tables and it’s rules. Well, this article might just be the SOLUTION for you. This article shares 10 simple, effective, and fun tricks to help kids and students learn multiplication tables quickly and easily.

Here are the top 10 tricks to learn multiplication tables: 

1. Use Rhymes and Songs

Children always remember things when they hear them in the form of a rhythm or a song. Search for multiplication songs available on YouTube or any other educational app. 

Example: Two twos are four, shut the door!

2. Skip counting method

Teach students to count in jumps like, 

To learn the 2 times table, count 2, 4, 6, 8, 10…

3. Start with Repeated Addition

Multiplication is just an easy method of adding the same number multiple times. 

Example: 3x2= 3+3 = 6

4. Break bigger tables into smaller ones.

If the child knows the table of 2, then they can easily learn the table of 4 by doubling the answers. 

Example: 4 × 3 = (2 × 3) + (2 × 3) = 6 + 6 = 12

5. Use visual tables like charts and grids

Place colourful multiplication charts on walls, study desks or on your notebooks to learn the method easily. Visual representation helps in quicker recall. 

6. Apply Real-life Examples

If you want to learn multiplication tricks, then make this a part of your life. Let’s see with an example.

Example: Ask “If there are 4 plates and each has 3 cookies, how many cookies in total?” This practical use builds understanding and memory.

7. Practice with Flashcards

Make flashcards with questions on one side and answers on the other. Kids can practise this with their friends to make it more engaging. 

8. Play Multiplication Games and Apps

Well, for today’s students, it has become much easier to get access to everything in terms of learning as well. Kids and students can download these fun apps like Kahoot!, SplashLearn, and Math Bingo to learn multiplication. 

9. Teach Patterns In Tables

Some tables follow patterns. 

For example, the 5 times table ends with 0 or 5, and the 9 times table digits add up to 9 (e.g., 9 × 3 = 27 = 2 + 7 = 9). Understanding these patterns makes it easier to remember.

10. Daily 10-Minute Practice

The last tip would be to practise the tables daily, so that they can improve themselves. Go for short and regular sessions that are more effective. 

Well, learning multiplication tables doesn’t have to be boring or stressful. It can be fun too, with the help of these tricks. With regular practice, you can become a multiplication champion. Apply these tricks now!

