Top 10 Tricks to Learn Multiplication Tables: Learning multiplication tables is one of the most important building blocks in building a child’s problem-solving ability. It helps with faster calculations, improves problem-solving skills, and builds a strong base for fractions, algebra and division. There might be many students who find it difficult to learn multiplication tables and it’s rules. Well, this article might just be the SOLUTION for you. This article shares 10 simple, effective, and fun tricks to help kids and students learn multiplication tables quickly and easily. Top 10 Tricks to Learn Multiplication Tables Fast for Kids Here are the top 10 tricks to learn multiplication tables: 1. Use Rhymes and Songs Children always remember things when they hear them in the form of a rhythm or a song. Search for multiplication songs available on YouTube or any other educational app.

Example: Two twos are four, shut the door! 2. Skip counting method Teach students to count in jumps like, To learn the 2 times table, count 2, 4, 6, 8, 10… 3. Start with Repeated Addition Multiplication is just an easy method of adding the same number multiple times. Example: 3x2= 3+3 = 6 4. Break bigger tables into smaller ones. If the child knows the table of 2, then they can easily learn the table of 4 by doubling the answers. Example: 4 × 3 = (2 × 3) + (2 × 3) = 6 + 6 = 12 5. Use visual tables like charts and grids Place colourful multiplication charts on walls, study desks or on your notebooks to learn the method easily. Visual representation helps in quicker recall. 6. Apply Real-life Examples If you want to learn multiplication tricks, then make this a part of your life. Let’s see with an example.

Example: Ask “If there are 4 plates and each has 3 cookies, how many cookies in total?” This practical use builds understanding and memory. 7. Practice with Flashcards Make flashcards with questions on one side and answers on the other. Kids can practise this with their friends to make it more engaging. 8. Play Multiplication Games and Apps Well, for today’s students, it has become much easier to get access to everything in terms of learning as well. Kids and students can download these fun apps like Kahoot!, SplashLearn, and Math Bingo to learn multiplication. 9. Teach Patterns In Tables Some tables follow patterns. For example, the 5 times table ends with 0 or 5, and the 9 times table digits add up to 9 (e.g., 9 × 3 = 27 = 2 + 7 = 9). Understanding these patterns makes it easier to remember. 10. Daily 10-Minute Practice