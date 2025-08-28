Sometimes, the simplest-looking words can be the most difficult to solve. If you're stuck, the following hints are designed to push you in the right direction. Use them one at a time, checking your grid after each hint to see if the puzzle clicks for you.

NYT Wordle hint and answer today (August 28, 2025) : The new puzzle for August 28, 2025, is number 1531, and its unique letter combination might have you scratching your head. If your starting word didn't reveal many green or yellow squares, don't fret. We’ve all been there. Whether you're aiming for a perfect score or just trying to keep your long-standing NYT Wordle streak alive, we’ve put together a series of hints and a final clue that will guide you to the right answer without giving it away immediately.

What are the Hints for Today’s Wordle?

Hint 1: The word has the letters P and L in it.

Hint 2: The Wordle word for today doesn't have any letters that repeat.

Hint 3: It starts and ends with a consonant.

Hint 4: The answer for today is used a lot in English.

Wordle Clue for Today

This word can mean to separate or divide, and it is also a well-known gymnastics move.

Answer for Wordle #1531

Before you scroll down, be absolutely certain you're ready to see the solution. If you still want to try to solve it on your own, now is your last chance!

The Wordle answer for August 28, 2025, is:

SPLIT

What Does Today's Wordle Answer Mean?

Split is a word that can mean a lot of different things and can be used as a verb or a noun. It means to break or cause to break, or to divide into two or more parts. For example, "to split a piece of wood" or "Let's split the bill." As a noun, it can mean a break or a split. It's also the name of a gymnastics move where a person spreads their legs out until they are straight on the floor. The word comes from Dutch and German words that mean the same thing.