NYT Wordle hints and answer today (August 26, 2025): Welcome to your daily Wordle challenge. If you're here, chances are you’ve started the day with puzzle #1529 and found yourself in need of a little guidance. This isn’t about just giving you the answer; it’s about helping you preserve that hard-earned winning streak.
We know how exciting it is to figure it out on your own and how annoying it is when the right word just won't come. This article will, therefore, help you with Wordle for August 26, 2025. It will give you strategic advice and a clear path to the solution of the day, all of which are meant to help you confidently take on the grid.
Wordle Hints Today for puzzle #1529
A good first word can help you win quickly. For today's Wordle puzzle, try to use a word with a good mix of common vowels and consonants. Words like CRANE or STARE are great because they can help you figure out or rule out a lot of important letters right away. Your first guess is your best chance to get some early information and make the rest of the puzzle a lot easier.
Wordle Clue for Today, August 26, 2025
Here’s a clue to help you if you’re still stuck. The word is not a common one, but it is made up of letters you've definitely seen before. This puzzle is hard because one of the letters keeps coming up. It also ends with a letter that isn't as common. Words that fit this pattern come to mind.
Does Today's Wordle have Repeating Letters?
Yes, there is! This is the most important clue for today’s puzzle. The repeating letter is a consonant. If you've found a correct letter but can't figure out where to place it, consider the possibility that it might appear twice in the word.
What is the Wordle Answer for Today, Puzzle #1529?
If you've exhausted your guesses or just need to confirm your solution, you can find the final answer below.
The answer to Wordle for August 26, 2025, is ANNEX.
What does UNITE mean?
The word ANNEX has a dual meaning. As a verb, to "annex" something means to add or attach it to a larger or more important entity. This term is often used when a country takes over another territory. As a noun, an ANNEX is a supplemental building or room that has been added on, or an appendix to a document.
Wordle Answers from Archives
-
Wordle Hint for August 25, 2025 #1528: MIRTH
-
Wordle Hint for August 24, 2025 #1527: SPORE
-
Wordle Hint for August 23, 2025 #1526: UNION
-
Wordle Hint for August 22, 2025 #1525: RATTY
-
Wordle Hint for August 21, 2025 #1524: EXTOL
Check out more NYT Games Hints Here!
Well done on finishing today's Wordle puzzle! You did a great job of keeping your streak going, whether you needed a little help or the whole answer. We can't wait to help you with the next one, so be sure to come back tomorrow for your daily hint and answer.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation