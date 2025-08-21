NYT Wordle today (August 21, 2025): Staring down a blank Wordle grid can be intimidating, especially when your streak is on the line. The daily five-letter word challenge from the New York Times has become a core part of many people's mornings, a test of vocabulary and logic. Today's Wordle, puzzle #1524, presents a word that might not be in your everyday conversation, but its commonality in literature and formal language makes it a rewarding solution. Whether you are an experienced player or just starting, we have compiled everything you need to solve Wordle today. It begins with hints and ends with the final answer, to help you keep your winning streak alive. What is the Wordle Hint Today for August 21, 2025? Need a little push in the right direction without revealing the full word? Here are some hints for Wordle #1524 to help you make your guesses. You can stop scrolling once you find what you need because each hint gets a little more specific.

Hint 1: The word is a verb. Hint 2: It has a single 'T' in it. Hint 3: The word contains two vowels. One is an 'E' and the other is an 'O'. Hint 4: It means to "praise enthusiastically." Hint 5: The word rhymes with the word "BOWL." What is Today's Wordle Clue for Puzzle #1524? For those who want a more direct clue, think about a word used to describe someone praising a person or thing. It is often used in a formal context to indicate high praise and admiration. Think of an author who might praise their favorite historical figure or a fan who might praise their favorite artist. How to Solve Wordle Today? A word like CRANE, STARE, or SLATE is a good choice as it contains a mix of common vowels and consonants. Today's word starts with 'E', so a word with 'E' in the first position could be a great opener. Pay close attention to your color-coded results: gray means the letter is not in the word, yellow means it is in the word but in the wrong spot, and green means it is in the correct spot. Use this information to methodically eliminate possibilities while solving the NYT Wordle today at www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/