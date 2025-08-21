Quick Question- What’s the perfect partner for your morning coffee? If the answer isn’t NYT Mini, then you lose one point! The NYT Mini Crossword today isn’t just a quick puzzle, it’s a clever way to train your brain. While the full-sized NYT Crossword can feel like a serious challenge, the Mini offers bite-sized fun that still sharpens your thinking. Solving the NYT Crossword clues today helps improve vocabulary, strengthens memory, and even boosts problem-solving skills. It’s like a daily classroom for your mind, only with more laughs and fewer pop quizzes. Who knew brain exercise could be this entertaining? If you’re ready to test your brainpower and have some fun, let’s dive into the NYT Mini Crossword clues today. Quick, clever, and always entertaining! Read About- NYT Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Repeat the Wordle & Connections Mania?

NYT Mini Crossword Clues for August 21, 2025 (Today) Today’s puzzle brings a mix of practical, playful, and brainy clues. From country trivia to TV Shows, each hint keeps your mind sharp while keeping things lighthearted. Read on to know the NYT Mini Crossword Clues for today. Across 1A: Common queries, informally (the page you never read)

5A: Only four-letter country with a "Q" in its name (rare geography flex)

6A: TV’s “The White ___” (chaos at a fancy resort)

8A: Something you “Mark as read” (digital clutter cure)

9A: Late (cool at parties, not at work) Down 1D: ___ mignon (fancy steak vibes)

2D: Burnt toast has a strong one (your nose knows)

3D: Only five-letter country with a "Q" in its name (Scrabble gold)

4D: Likely inspiration for the mythical kraken (tentacle terror)

7D: Sneaky (your cat at 3 a.m.)

Confused between two words, not sure which is the right one? Don’t worry, we got you! Sometimes all it takes is a small spark to jog the brain. That’s where first letters come in handy. NYT Mini Crossword First Letters See how those first letters already make things easier? They act like training wheels for the crossword brain. Use them to guide your guesses before peeking at the full answers! Across 1A: Common queries, informally - F

5A: Only four-letter country with a "Q" in its name - I

6A: TV’s “The White ___” - L

8A: Something you “Mark as read” - E

9A: Late - T Down 1D: ___ mignon - F

2D: Burnt toast has a strong one - A

3D: Only five-letter country with a "Q" in its name - Q

4D: Likely inspiration for the mythical kraken - S

7D: Sneaky - S You’ve followed the clues, peeked at the first letters, and maybe even made some guesses. Now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s crossword answers.

NYT Crossword Answers for Today And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1A: Common queries, informally - FAQS

5A: Only four-letter country with a "Q" in its name - IRAQ

6A: TV’s “The White ___” - LOTUS

8A: Something you “Mark as read” - EMAILS

9A: Late - TARDY Down 1D: ___ mignon - FILET

2D: Burnt toast has a strong one - AROMA

3D: Only five-letter country with a "Q" in its name - QATAR

4D: Likely inspiration for the mythical kraken - SQUID

