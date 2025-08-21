NYT Strands Hints Today (21 August): Spangram & All Answers on Marvel-ous and then some Theme

The NYT Strands Hints Theme Word Puzzle is a fun, brain-teasing word game where your goal is to find specific words hidden in a grid. If you are bored of solving Wordles and Connection then this is how you add the twist. All words relate to a central theme, and there's a unique “spangram” that ties them all together. The thing is can you guess the Central Theme? Here you will play the game. Start with finding the theme words that fill the board for NYT strands. Further each word connects to the puzzle’s theme. For example, if the theme is Marvel-ous and then some, you might find words like HEROIC, AMAZING, or WONDERFUL. Check Out: NYT Strands Hints Today (20 August): Spangram, Themes and All Answers Mint Condition No theme words overlap, and they stay highlighted in blue once found. You have to find seven theme words today, including the spangram.

So, let's begin? But first understand what’s a Spangram? Perfect your puzzle-solving skills today to maintain your solving streak! What is a Spangram? A spangram is a special word or phrase that describes the puzzle’s overall theme. It connects two opposite sides of the board and highlights in yellow when the theme is discovered. For example: If your puzzle's theme is fruit, a spangram might be TROPICAL FRUIT, with theme words like BANANA, APPLE, LIME, and MANGO. How to Enter Words? Before beginning to solve the Spangram, you must know how to enter the words. Follow the steps given below Drag or tap letters in the grid to form words.

If you're tapping, double-tap the last letter to submit .

All theme words must be placed correctly to complete the puzzle. What is Thursday’s Theme? #August 21

Today’s theme is Marvel-ous and then some. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. Need Help? How to Use Hints? Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead. Find non-theme words to earn hints.

Every 3 non-theme words = 1 hint. Quick Tips for Success Look for longer words.. Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges of the board.. These could be your spangram… Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle. Focus on the theme – if it’s Marvel-ous and then some, think about synonyms and related words. Try random letter combinations to trigger hints through non-theme words. Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess?

What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for August 21, 2025? The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. They are arranged by any letter of the word that appears for the first time, first from left to right, and then from top to bottom: ST

SU

WOL

RO

DA

TH

HU After Following the Tips, This is what happened! 4 of the 8 Theme Words are found: Ready to Guess More? Let’s Solve before scrolling below to find the answer! What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #Marvel-ous and then some Theme:Marvel-ous and then some Spangram: Super Heroes

Theme Words: STORM, WOLVERINE, ROGUE, DAREDEVIL, THING, HULK, SUPERHEROES Check Out: NYT Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Repeat the Wordle & Connections Mania? It was easy to spot the spangram right away and it was fun to see it shaped like an “S,” kind of like the Superman logo (even though I know he’s not part of Marvel). After that, it wasn’t too hard to track down the rest of the superhero names.