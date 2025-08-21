Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Strands Hints Today (21 August): Spangram & All Answers on Marvel-ous and then some Theme

Discover the secrets and tips of how to solve the NYT Strands for August 21, 2025 on the theme Marvel-ous and then some. Explore the Spangram, Word Puzzle, how to enter words and discover the theme for Thursday through this blog. Learn how to use hints, and find out what makes the spangram so special. We can help you if you are among those who are having trouble with NYT Strands. We have thus included the Strands clues, answers, and Spangram for Thursday, August 21, 2025, below to assist you. 

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 21, 2025, 02:59 EDT
NYT Strands Hints Today (21 August): Spangram, Themes and All Answers Marvel-ous and then some
NYT Strands Hints Today (21 August): Spangram, Themes and All Answers Marvel-ous and then some

The NYT Strands Hints Theme Word Puzzle is a fun, brain-teasing word game where your goal is to find specific words hidden in a grid. If you are bored of solving Wordles and Connection then this is how you add the twist. All words relate to a central theme, and there's a unique “spangram” that ties them all together. The thing is can you guess the Central Theme?

Here you will play the game. Start with finding the theme words that fill the board for NYT strands. Further each word connects to the puzzle’s theme. For example, if the theme is Marvel-ous and then some, you might find words like HEROIC, AMAZING, or WONDERFUL. 

Check Out: NYT Strands Hints Today (20 August): Spangram, Themes and All Answers Mint Condition

No theme words overlap, and they stay highlighted in blue once found.

You have to find seven theme words today, including the spangram.

So, let's begin? 

But first understand what’s a SpangramPerfect your puzzle-solving skills today to maintain your solving streak! 

What is a Spangram?

A spangram is a special word or phrase that describes the puzzle’s overall theme. It connects two opposite sides of the board and highlights in yellow when the theme is discovered. For example: If your puzzle's theme is fruit, a spangram might be TROPICAL FRUIT, with theme words like BANANA, APPLE, LIME, and MANGO.

How to Enter Words?

Before beginning to solve the Spangram, you must know how to enter the words. Follow the steps given below

  • Drag or tap letters in the grid to form words.

  • If you're tapping, double-tap the last letter to submit.

  • All theme words must be placed correctly to complete the puzzle.

What is Thursday’s Theme? #August 21

Today’s theme is Marvel-ous and then some. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. 

Need Help? How to Use Hints?

Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead. 

  • Find non-theme words to earn hints.

  • Every 3 non-theme words = 1 hint

Quick Tips for Success

Look for longer words.. 

Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges of the board.. 

These could be your spangram…

Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle.

Focus on the theme – if it’s Marvel-ous and then some, think about synonyms and related words.

Try random letter combinations to trigger hints through non-theme words.

Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess? 

What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for August 21, 2025?

The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. They are arranged by any letter of the word that appears for the first time, first from left to right, and then from top to bottom:

  • ST

  • SU

  • WOL

  • RO

  • DA

  • TH

  • HU

After Following the Tips, This is what happened! 

4 of the 8 Theme Words are found:

Ready to Guess More? 

Let’s Solve before scrolling below to find the answer! 

What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #Marvel-ous and then some

Theme:Marvel-ous and then some

Spangram: Super Heroes
Theme Words: STORM, WOLVERINE, ROGUE, DAREDEVIL, THING, HULK, SUPERHEROES

Check Out: NYT Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Repeat the Wordle & Connections Mania?

It was easy to spot the spangram right away and it was fun to see it shaped like an “S,” kind of like the Superman logo (even though I know he’s not part of Marvel). After that, it wasn’t too hard to track down the rest of the superhero names.

Here is how to Track Your Progress: 

If you will begin to understand how the game works and use the strategies, then you will boost your chances of completing every puzzle, and maybe even land a perfect solving streak! Keep solving daily to build your streak and identify theme words which will remain visible in blue once solved. While the, Spangrams stay yellow for easy recognition.

That’s all for today! Keep coming back for everyday NYT Strands Hints, themes, answers and puzzle solving techniques! To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags