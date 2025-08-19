NYT Wordle today (August 19, 2025): The daily Wordle puzzle has become a staple for millions, a quick five-minute brain teaser to start the day. Whether you are a seasoned player with an epic streak or a newcomer just getting the hang of things, today's NYT puzzle, Wordle #1522, is up with a fresh challenge. It is a word that might leave you puzzled, but do not worry, hereon you will find Wordle hints and clues to get the green squares you need to solve it without breaking your streak.

NYT Wordle Hints for August 19, 2025

As is tradition, we have a set of hints that get progressively more specific. This way, you can grab just what you need to solve the puzzle on your own. Try to guess the word after each Wordle clue to see if you can solve it!

What is the Wordle Clue Today?

The word for today is an adjective.