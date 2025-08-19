NEET PG 2025 Result Today
Wordle Today #1522: Check Hints, Clue, and Answer for August 19, 2025

Today's Wordle hint and answer for August 19, 2025, is a five-letter word that can be tricky to solve. Discover the progressively easier clues and help yourself to find the solution to today's NYT puzzle game while maintaining your winning Wordle streak.

ByHarshita Singh
Aug 19, 2025, 02:23 EDT
The Wordle word today starts with the letter ‘R’.

NYT Wordle today (August 19, 2025): The daily Wordle puzzle has become a staple for millions, a quick five-minute brain teaser to start the day. Whether you are a seasoned player with an epic streak or a newcomer just getting the hang of things, today's NYT puzzle, Wordle #1522, is up with a fresh challenge. It is a word that might leave you puzzled, but do not worry, hereon you will find Wordle hints and clues to get the green squares you need to solve it without breaking your streak.

NYT Wordle Hints for August 19, 2025

As is tradition, we have a set of hints that get progressively more specific. This way, you can grab just what you need to solve the puzzle on your own. Try to guess the word after each Wordle clue to see if you can solve it!

What is the Wordle Clue Today?

The word for today is an adjective. 

How many Vowels are in the Wordle Answer Today? 

Just one. The word has a single vowel today. 

What does the Wordle Word of the Day start with?

The five-letter word of the day starts with the letter ‘R’. 

Is There a Double Letter in Wordle Today?

Luckily, there are no repeating letters in the answer today.

What is the Synonym for Today’s Wordle Clue? 

A synonym for the word today is ‘noisy’. 

The Wordle Answer for August 19, 2025

If the hints were not enough to get you to the finish line, here is the answer for today’s puzzle. 

The answer to Wordle #1522 is:  ROWDY

Meaning of Today’s Wordle Answer

What does the word "ROWDY" truly mean? It is an adjective that means someone is loud, messy, or rude. For example, "The crowd became rowdy after the game."

It's always fun and rewarding to solve the Wordle puzzle every day. We hope our suggestions and hints helped you figure out today's word. Tomorrow, come back to get a new set of clues and the answer to the next Wordle puzzle.

