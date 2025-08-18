NYT Wordle hint (August 18, 2025): Wordle puzzle number 1521 for today promises to be a one-of-a-kind challenge that will put your vocabulary and deduction skills to the test. You might want to start with a strong five-letter word right away, but today is one of those days when a focused strategy is your best friend. Even the most dedicated players of the New York Times's daily word game can be surprised by today's word. This puzzle has a specific letter pattern and a meaning that is common but hard to understand, so you will need to have a clear plan to win. Hints and Clues for Wordle Today (#1521) Are you having trouble with today's Wordle? Before you give up and search for the solution, consider these Wordle hints that will help you narrow down the possibilities and continue your game. What is the Wordle Clue for August 18?

The word is a noun and a verb. It's often used when talking about a problem, a topic of discussion, or a single copy of a magazine or newspaper. Are there any Double Letters in the Wordle Answer Today? Yes, be on the lookout for a letter that is used twice in the word. This is a crucial detail that can make all the difference in solving the puzzle. What Letter does Wordle Today start with? Today's word begins with the vowel 'I'. This is a solid starting point for building your guesses and eliminating other possibilities. How Many Vowels are in the Wordle Answer today? The word contains a total of three vowels. This is another important hint that will help you find the right answer. The Wordle Answer for August 18, 2025 It's time to check the answer if you've run out of all the guesses and clues for Wordle today.