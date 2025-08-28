MPMSU Result 2025 OUT at mpmsu.edu.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
By Sunil Sharma
Aug 28, 2025, 19:52 IST

MPMSU Result 2025 OUT: Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

MPMSU Result 2025
MPMSU Result 2025

MPMSU Result 2025: Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BSC Nursing, MBBA, BUMS, PG Degree Medical Faculty (MD/MS), MD Naturopathy/Yoga/Acupuncture and Energy Medicine, Diploma in Medical Lab Technician, BAMS, BHMS and other exams. Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mpmsu.edu.in. All the students who participated in exams can check and download their mpmsu.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the MPMSU result pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MPMSU results on the official website of the University- mpmsu.edu.in.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check MPMSU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BSC Nursing, PG Degree Medical Faculty (MD/MS), MD Naturopathy/Yoga/Acupuncture and Energy Medicine, Diploma in Medical Lab Technician, BAMS, BHMS, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MPMSU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- mpmsu.edu.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Download Result’ option available there.

Step 3: Fill all the required details and click on ‘Download’.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference  

Direct Links to Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

BAMS Second Year (Supplementary & Ex.) Examination March-2025

August 28, 2025

 Click here
BUMS Second Year (Supplementary & Ex.) Examination February-2025 August 28, 2025 Click here
BHMS Final Year Examination April-2025 (Corrigendum) August 28, 2025 Click here
BXRT Second Year Examination April-2025 August 28, 2025 Click here
Diploma in Medical Lab Technician (DMLT) Examination December-2023 August 28, 2025 Click here
Paramedical Diploma Course (DXRT) Examination Feb-2024 (Corrigendum) August 28, 2025 Click here
BSC Nursing Second Year Examination September-2022 August 25, 2025 Click here
BSC Nursing 4th Year Examination May-2022 August 25, 2025 Click here
MSC Nursing 2nd Year (Supplementary) Examination December-2022 August 25, 2025 Click here

MD Naturopathy/Yoga/Acupuncture and Energy Medicine First Year (Main & Supplementary) Examination March-2025

 August 25, 2025 Click here

MD Naturopathy/Yoga/Acupuncture and Energy Medicine Third Year (Supplementary & Ex.) Examination March-2025

 August 25, 2025 Click here
BDS Third Year Examination February-2025 August 25, 2025 Click here
MBBS Final Part-II (Supplementary & Ex.) Examination May-2025 August 25, 2025 Click here
MBBS First Professional Examination November-2023 (Corrigendum) August 25, 2025 Click here

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University: Highlights

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), also known as Madhya Pradesh Ayurvigyan Vishwavidyalaya is situated in  Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. It was established in 2011. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

MPMSU Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in various disciplines. The university has jurisdiction over all medical, dental, nursing, paramedical, Ayurveda, homoeopathic, Unani, and Yoga colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Highlights

University Name

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University

Established

2011

Location

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

MPMSU Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

FAQs

