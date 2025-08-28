MPMSU Result 2025 OUT at mpmsu.edu.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

MPMSU Result 2025: Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BSC Nursing, MBBA, BUMS, PG Degree Medical Faculty (MD/MS), MD Naturopathy/Yoga/Acupuncture and Energy Medicine, Diploma in Medical Lab Technician, BAMS, BHMS and other exams. Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mpmsu.edu.in. All the students who participated in exams can check and download their mpmsu.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the MPMSU result pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MPMSU results on the official website of the University- mpmsu.edu.in.
Steps to Check MPMSU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BSC Nursing, PG Degree Medical Faculty (MD/MS), MD Naturopathy/Yoga/Acupuncture and Energy Medicine, Diploma in Medical Lab Technician, BAMS, BHMS, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MPMSU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- mpmsu.edu.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Download Result’ option available there.
Step 3: Fill all the required details and click on ‘Download’.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
BAMS Second Year (Supplementary & Ex.) Examination March-2025
|
August 28, 2025
|Click here
|BUMS Second Year (Supplementary & Ex.) Examination February-2025
|August 28, 2025
|Click here
|BHMS Final Year Examination April-2025 (Corrigendum)
|August 28, 2025
|Click here
|BXRT Second Year Examination April-2025
|August 28, 2025
|Click here
|Diploma in Medical Lab Technician (DMLT) Examination December-2023
|August 28, 2025
|Click here
|Paramedical Diploma Course (DXRT) Examination Feb-2024 (Corrigendum)
|August 28, 2025
|Click here
|BSC Nursing Second Year Examination September-2022
|August 25, 2025
|Click here
|BSC Nursing 4th Year Examination May-2022
|August 25, 2025
|Click here
|MSC Nursing 2nd Year (Supplementary) Examination December-2022
|August 25, 2025
|Click here
MD Naturopathy/Yoga/Acupuncture and Energy Medicine First Year (Main & Supplementary) Examination March-2025
|August 25, 2025
|Click here
MD Naturopathy/Yoga/Acupuncture and Energy Medicine Third Year (Supplementary & Ex.) Examination March-2025
|August 25, 2025
|Click here
|BDS Third Year Examination February-2025
|August 25, 2025
|Click here
|MBBS Final Part-II (Supplementary & Ex.) Examination May-2025
|August 25, 2025
|Click here
|MBBS First Professional Examination November-2023 (Corrigendum)
|August 25, 2025
|Click here
Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University: Highlights
Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), also known as Madhya Pradesh Ayurvigyan Vishwavidyalaya is situated in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. It was established in 2011. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
MPMSU Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in various disciplines. The university has jurisdiction over all medical, dental, nursing, paramedical, Ayurveda, homoeopathic, Unani, and Yoga colleges in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University Highlights
University Name
Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University
Established
2011
Location
Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
MPMSU Result Link - Latest
|Click here
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
