School Holiday News in August 2025 LIVE: School Remain Closed in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, J&K and Other States Due to Rain

School Holidays in August 2025 LIVE: The monsoon season frequently presents challenges, and in August 2025, several states are experiencing significant rainfall. Ensuring student safety is a primary concern for authorities, necessitating school closures to prevent incidents arising from flooding, waterlogging, or traffic disruptions. This live blog offers a comprehensive overview of the school holiday status nationwide, assisting parents and students in staying informed.

Local district collectors and education departments are collaborating closely with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to monitor weather conditions. Decisions regarding school closures are often made with short notice, sometimes merely a day in advance, to adapt to the rapidly evolving weather situation. Readers are advised to consult official announcements from their respective state governments, district administrations, and individual schools for the most precise information.

Important School Holidays in August 2025

August 2025 is an exciting month for Indian students, offering multiple school closures due to national and festive holidays, allowing them time to unwind. Refer to the table below for a list of important holidays.

Date Day Holiday Holiday Type 9 August 2025 Saturday Raksha Bandhan Restricted Holiday 15 August 2025 Friday Independence Day / Janmashtami / Parsi New Year Gazetted and Restricted 16 August 2025 Saturday Janmashtami (additional) Gazetted Holiday 27 August 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi Restricted Holiday

Important Note: Some schools may add regional festival holidays depending on the local calendars.