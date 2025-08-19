UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
School Holidays in August 2025 LIVE: School Remain Closed in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, J&K and Other States Due to Rain

Due to ongoing heavy rainfall, schools in Maharashtra, Kerala, and certain areas of Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir have been mandated to close. The holidays, declared by local authorities in response to red alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and widespread waterlogging, are a precautionary measure to ensure student safety. Parents and students are advised to check official school and district announcements for the latest updates.

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Aug 19, 2025, 13:09 IST
School Holiday News in August 2025 LIVE: School Remain Closed in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, J&K and Other States Due to Rain

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Schools are closed in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar (Maharashtra) due to an IMD red alert for heavy rain.
  • Kerala and Karnataka have declared holidays in coastal and hilly districts due to heavy rainfall and flood warnings.
  • Jammu & Kashmir schools are closed in higher altitude regions due to landslide and flash flood risks.

School Holidays in August 2025 LIVE: The monsoon season frequently presents challenges, and in August 2025, several states are experiencing significant rainfall. Ensuring student safety is a primary concern for authorities, necessitating school closures to prevent incidents arising from flooding, waterlogging, or traffic disruptions. This live blog offers a comprehensive overview of the school holiday status nationwide, assisting parents and students in staying informed.

Local district collectors and education departments are collaborating closely with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to monitor weather conditions. Decisions regarding school closures are often made with short notice, sometimes merely a day in advance, to adapt to the rapidly evolving weather situation. Readers are advised to consult official announcements from their respective state governments, district administrations, and individual schools for the most precise information.

Important School Holidays in August 2025

August 2025 is an exciting month for Indian students, offering multiple school closures due to national and festive holidays, allowing them time to unwind. Refer to the table below for a list of important holidays.

Date

Day

Holiday

Holiday Type

9 August 2025

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan

Restricted Holiday

15 August 2025

Friday

Independence Day / Janmashtami / Parsi New Year

Gazetted and Restricted 

16 August 2025

Saturday

Janmashtami (additional)

Gazetted Holiday

27 August 2025

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi

Restricted Holiday
Important Note: Some schools may add regional festival holidays depending on the local calendars. 
LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 19, 2025, 13:09 IST

    Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Trains Running Late Due to Waterlogging on Railway Tracks

    Local train services at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station are currently experiencing significant delays, running approximately one hour behind schedule. This disruption is a direct result of extensive waterlogging on the railway tracks, caused by the ongoing heavy rainfall in the region. Commuters are advised to account for these delays when planning their journeys.

  • Aug 19, 2025, 12:22 IST

    Pune, Mumbai, Thane Under Red Alert; Winds May Reach 60 Kmph, IMD Warns

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune district, warning of heavy rainfall in the ghat regions of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune over the next three hours, along with winds blowing at 40–50 kmph and gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

  • Aug 19, 2025, 12:16 IST

    Mumbai Schools Closed Today LIVE: Schools closed in Jammu

    Due to persistent heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, Jammu and Kashmir remains on high alert. The districts most significantly affected, with ongoing closures and safety advisories, include Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and various areas within the Kashmir division.

