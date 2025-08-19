School Holiday News in August 2025 LIVE: School Remain Closed in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, J&K and Other States Due to Rain

School Holidays in August 2025 LIVE: The monsoon season frequently presents challenges, and in August 2025, several states are experiencing significant rainfall. Ensuring student safety is a primary concern for authorities, necessitating school closures to prevent incidents arising from flooding, waterlogging, or traffic disruptions. This live blog offers a comprehensive overview of the school holiday status nationwide, assisting parents and students in staying informed.
Local district collectors and education departments are collaborating closely with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to monitor weather conditions. Decisions regarding school closures are often made with short notice, sometimes merely a day in advance, to adapt to the rapidly evolving weather situation. Readers are advised to consult official announcements from their respective state governments, district administrations, and individual schools for the most precise information.
Important School Holidays in August 2025
August 2025 is an exciting month for Indian students, offering multiple school closures due to national and festive holidays, allowing them time to unwind. Refer to the table below for a list of important holidays.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Holiday Type
|
9 August 2025
|
Saturday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
Restricted Holiday
|
15 August 2025
|
Friday
|
Independence Day / Janmashtami / Parsi New Year
|
Gazetted and Restricted
|
16 August 2025
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami (additional)
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
27 August 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
Restricted Holiday
